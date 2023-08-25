Martha Stewart Says Shaking Your Coffee in This Setting Is a Major Faux Pas

Martha knows best.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023
Martha Stewart Says It's Rude to Shake Your Coffee in This One Place
Photo:

Peter Yang / Getty Images. Coffee photo courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Martha Stewart, our all-time favorite Sports Illustrated cover model and the eternal Queen of Absolutely Everything, is also our go-to for etiquette tips for any situation. Whether it's knowing where to sit at a dinner party ("Wherever the host asks you to," her website advises), learning where to put your phone during the meal (completely out of sight), or explaining how to eat a perfectly fluffy souffle, she always has you covered. 

Stewart has recently chimed in on one of the most delicate issues of our time, answering the question, "Should I shake my iced coffee?" To kick off her new partnership with Dunkin', Stewart posted a video to tell us the answer.  

"Shaking your iced coffee?" she asks as she casually poses in her kitchen behind an artfully arranged donut tray. "Some say it's OK. Others frown upon it. I say go with it, as long as you follow the rules." 

In what she calls the “iced coffee shaker’s official rule book,” Stewart says that it’s “perfectly acceptable” to give your iced pick-me-up a generous (and audible) shake when you’re attending a “lively social gathering,” but you should stick to “more discreet shaking” in more intimate settings. (To illustrate that final point, she expertly rattles her ice cubes while sitting in her library, reading a hardback copy of her 1982 book, Entertaining. What a legend.) 

Dunkin’ has had a big month. Not only do they have this partnership with Stewart, but the Boston-based chain also recently announced the launch of Dunkin’ Spiked, a new line of hard iced coffees and hard iced teas. 

The Dunkin Spiked Ice Teams, which all weigh in at 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) will be available in Slightly Sweet, Half-and-Half, Strawberry Dragon Fruit, and Mango Pineapple flavors, while the 6% ABV Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees will be released in Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee versions. 

According to the Dunkin' Spiked website, these adult beverages will be available starting in September, and the drinks' initial launch will put them on shelves in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. "More states to come in 2024 and beyond," the company promises. 

Wait a second … doesn't Martha Stewart live in New York state? We look forward to her etiquette tips for "How to politely neck a Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee on the subway home." 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Baking Cookbooks
19 of the Best Baking Cookbooks, According to the Pros
Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski Opens Up About Anxiety, Red Lobster, and Hanging Out With Martha Stewart
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Is Stepping Into Her Power and It Is 'Exhilarating'
Jacques Pepin
The Essential Magic of Jacques Pépin
Jacques PÃ©pin cooking at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
40 Years of Cooking Tips From the Food & Wine Classic
original-201303-a-famous-chefs-julia-child-rolling-pins.jpg
F&W's 35th Anniversary: The Legends
A person looks at a person inside of a glass bottle
What I Don't Think About Anymore
2023 Drinks Innovators
Drinks Innovators of the Year 2023
Interior of a chain restaurant
The Time I Burned My Hand on a Sizzling Fajita Skillet and Other Tales From the Chain Restaurant Trenches
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter Bottle and Glass
Yuengling's Hershey's Chocolate Beer Is Finally Getting a Wide Release
Spring Cookbooks for 2023
19 Best New Spring Cookbooks of 2023
In-Flight Cocktails
9 In-Flight Cocktails to Mix Onboard and Dramatically Improve Your Next Flight
An empty restaurant kitchen
I Asked ChatGPT if It Could Run a Restaurant. It Said Yes
images-sys-fw200508_maine.jpg
Digging Up Maine's Best Recipes
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
The Unbearable Weight of Being Late
What to Do When You're Running Late for a Restaurant Reservation