There Is Only One Way to Eat a Soufflé, According to Martha Stewart

If you've never seen Martha Stewart's TikTok account on your For You page, you've missed a lot of quality content. The Queen of, well, a little bit of everything, has posted videos explaining everything from how to get the maximum amount of meat out of a lobster tail to how to get the smell of garlic out of your hands, and even debunked whether or not a thrown spaghetti noodle will stick to your fridge. And now, she's back with more sage advice, this time on the proper way to eat a potentially complicated dessert.



Earlier this week, Stewart posted a 38-second TikTok that may come in handy over the holidays – depending on how fancy your celebrations get. The clip, called "How to Eat a Soufflé," walks followers through just that. As Stewart explains, it all comes down to making a circle in the center, pouring the crème anglaise inside, and topping it with a dollop of whipped cream.



And if this looks familiar, it's because it's a favorite trick of Stewart's. This explainer is a repeat of her very first TikTok video, where she gave the same step-by-step soufflé instructions and ate what may have been the same Polo Lounge dessert. (In last year's version, she noted that she was "at the Polo Lounge, of all places.”)



You can't blame Stewart for wanting to kick back with a decadent dessert or two because she's had quite a busy year. In January, she copied her BFF Snoop Dogg and launched her own Chardonnay with the 19 Crimes brand before following that up with a collection of her favorite cookies and desserts that are available to order through Goldbelly's website. (The site's CEO, Joe Ariel, described the Stewart-approved croissants, danishes, and kouign-amanns as "like stopping in for a cozy brunch at Martha's farmhouse.”)



In August, Stewart opened her first restaurant, which painstakingly recreates her upstate New York home in the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Diners at The Bedford can order a roast chicken and bottle of Château de Sancerre (or 19 Crimes Martha's Chard, obvs) while sitting underneath the same "beautiful half-sphere mercury lights" that are in her own kitchen. "What you'll eat here at the restaurant are dishes I serve at my own homes, recipes we have perfected over the years," she told Food & Wine after The Bedford opened.



And should The Bedford add a souffle to its dessert menu, at least you'll know how to polish it off.