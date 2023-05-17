Martha Stewart's 12-Piece Cookware Set Is 75% Off at Macy's for a Very Limited Time

If you open your cupboards and find your cookware is in need of a serious overhaul, you’re not alone. I don’t know how many times I’ve stared at a scratched or dingy pan reminding myself to replace it, but it seems like it’s something I always forget to do.

For those who have been waiting to update their cookware, now is a great time to take advantage of Macy’s kitchen clearance section. We found a closeout sale on this Martha Stewart’s 12-Piece Cookware Set, featuring enameled cast iron and stainless steel pieces, as well as a carbon steel cookie sheet.

Right now, the set is 75% off, taking the $500 price tag down to just $125. Shop now to finally check this overdue task off your to-do list.

Macy's

To buy: Martha Stewart 12-Piece Mixed Material Cookware Set $125, (originally $500) at macys.com

This set truly has it all. If you like stainless steel cookware, there is a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid and steamer insert, a 3-quart, saute pan with lid, an 8-quart stock pot with lid, and a 10-inch nonstick frying pan. This stainless steel cookware is compatible on gas, ceramic, glass, and induction stove tops, and they can even go in the oven up to to 400°F.

If you enjoy cooking with cast iron, included in the set is a 2-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven and 12-inch skillet. Cast iron is safe for all of the same stovetops as stainless steel, but it’s much easier to clean thanks to its enameled coating. You can also put cast iron in an oven up to 500°F. Rest assured all the tasty meals you cook up for summer entertaining will retain their heat, serving hot food to even the latest stragglers.

To round out the set, there's a carbon steel cookie sheet that will have you whipping up blueberry scones and chocolate chip cookies in no time. Just don’t use it in an oven warmer than 440°F, and it should last a good long time.

One shopper said this is the “highest quality cookware” they’ve run into since they were a child. Another reviewer wrote that they’ve had two other Martha Stewart cookware sets that have lasted 20 years, and this one has “exceeded” their expectations. A third shopper noted that they “heated evenly” with “no heat transfer” to the handles.

To shop the two other colors available also on sale, just keep scrolling. If other items in your kitchen or home also need updating, check out Macy’s entire clearance selection as well.

