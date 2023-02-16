Martha Stewart Just Launched a Collection at Amazon, Including Cookware and Dining Essentials That Start at $23

Discover colorful Dutch ovens, kitchen tools, bowls, and dinnerware.

Sanah Faroke
February 16, 2023

Martha Stewart Cookware Storefront at Amazon
You can say that Martha Stewart is the queen of creating stylish and functional home must-haves. So when she launches an entire collection filled with interesting cookware and dining essentials, you don’t walk—you run. Especially when everything is available right on Amazon with prices starting at just $23. 

You can score colorful pots, pans, and Dutch ovens as well as kitchen knives and storage containers. And of course, there’s tons for entertaining including dinnerware sets, glasses, and cutlery. It’s all part of The World of Martha storefront on Amazon, which by the way, also has home decor, bedding, bath accessories and more in case you’re interested. 

As you can tell, there’s tons to sift through. To help you navigate the store, we compiled a list of some cookware and dining must-haves that you have to have on your radar. 

Martha Stewart Cookware

If it’s time to update your pots and pans, why not opt for options that look stylish, too? That’s where these picks come in. You can opt for the essentials, which is what you’ll get with the Lockton two-piece fry pan set. Both the 10- and 12-inch pan have an enameled nonstick surface, and the set is  available in three colors including gray, cream, and aqua. 

Martha’s collection also includes Dutch ovens like this pretty cast iron one that has a unique design ensuring it’ll stand out. Plus, its 3-quart capacity is perfect for chilis, soups, and stews. And if baking is your thing, this three-piece set will be a favorite. It comes with three different sizes to accompany various dishes and has a stoneware design that can withstand up to 450 degree Fahrenheit. Oh, and it comes in six gorgeous colors.   

MARTHA STEWART Lockton 2 Piece

Amazon

To buy: Lockton 2-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $65 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Red Ombre

Amazon

To buy: Gatwick 7-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Thayer 12-Quart Stock Pot w/ Lid

Amazon

To buy: Thayer 12-Quart Stock Pot with Lid, $50 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Eastholm 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Eastholm 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $50 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART 3 Piece Oven to Table Stoneware Bakeware Set

Amazon

To buy: 3-Piece Oven to Table Stoneware Bakeware Set, $40 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10 Piece Enamel Aluminum Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Enamel Aluminum Cookware Set, $170 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Lockton 12" Essential All Purpose Pan

Amazon

To buy: Lockton 12-Inch Essential All Purpose Pan, $50 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Castelle 8-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid

Amazon

To buy: Castelle 8-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot, $40 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Kitchen Tools

For all your cooking and baking, you’re sure to need some worthy kitchen essentials like spoons, knives, and mixing bowls. This cooking tool set, for example, comes with all the cooking spoons you could ever need. Think:Ladles, slotted options, and of course, serving spoons for just $30. However, if you want the cooking basics, go with this wooden set that comes with two spoons and two turners. This colorful knife set isn’t too shabby, either. It comes with several steak knives plus santoku, utility, and bread knives that display nicely in its wooden block. 

Martha Stewart 5 Piece Sprucedale Tools and Gadget Set

Amazon

To buy: 5-Piece Sprucedale Tools and Gadget Set, $30 at amazon.com 

MARTHA STEWART Eastwalk 14pc Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set, $60 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Lochner 18" x 12" Beech Wood Cutting Board w/Juice Groove

Amazon

To buy: Lochner Beech Wood Cutting Board, $30 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Bainford 4-Piece Wooden Kitchen Tool Set - Walnut

Amazon

To buy: Bainford 4-Piece Wooden Kitchen Tool Set, $35 at amazon.com

kitchen

Amazon

To buy: 5-Piece Richburn Tools and Gadget Set, $35 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Hoyt 8 pc Round Mixing Bowl Set

Amazon

To buy: Hoyt 8-Piece Round Mixing Bowl Set, $40 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Broadbrook 3 Piece 4 Qt

Amazon

To buy: Broadbrook 3-Piece Stoneware Bowl Set, $45 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Rhinewell Mirror Polish 6

Amazon

To buy: Rhinewell Mirror Polish 6-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $30 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Dining Essentials

And to serve up everything you’re cooking, you’ll need some classy dishes and glassware—and these Martha-approved options are just the thing. For a timeless look, you can’t go wrong with this 16-piece dinnerware set that includes dinner and dessert plates, as well as deep bowls, and even mugs. Yep, it’s the whole package for just $70. For a pop of excitement, opt for the Gracie Lane 12-piece set that features a colorful lip and a golden rim. And these fun glass tumblers and goblets make a statement, especially if you choose them in an interesting, yet sophisticated hue. 

Martha Stewart Maepoole Porcelain Embossed 16 pc Dinnerware Set

Amazon

To buy: Maepoole Porcelain Embossed 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $70 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12 pc Porcelain Decorated Dinnerware Set

Amazon

To buy: Gracie Lane 12-Piece Porcelain Decorated Dinnerware Set, $70 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Coban 3 pc 13" Round Wood Salad Bowl W/ 2 Servers

Amazon

To buy: Coban 3-Piece 13-Inch Round Wood Salad Bowl with Servers, $50 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Highbrook 11" Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand

Amazon

To buy: Highbrook 11-Inch Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand, $38 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Lots of Lemons Placemat Set

Amazon

To buy: Lots of Lemons Placemat Set, $23 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart Watercliffe 16 pc Flatware Set Stainless Steel

Amazon

To buy: Watercliffe 16-Piece Flatware Set, $30 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Chauncey 4-Pack 14.3 oz Hobnail Handmade Glass Tumbler

Amazon

To buy: Chauncey 4-Pack Hobnail Handmade Glass Tumbler, $40 at amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Chauncey 4-Pack 14.2 oz Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet

Amazon

To buy: Chauncey 4-Pack Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet, $40 at amazon.com

