Margaritaville at Sea Is Offering Unlimited Sailings for the Remainder of 2023 for $899

Want to take a cruise in 2023? And another? And then maybe one more for good measure? Margaritaville at Sea has an offer for you.

The cruise company, which currently operates two-night, three-day sailings between the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, is offering a few hundred lucky travelers the chance to purchase its new Ultimate Paradise Pass. Passholders, the company explained, can hop aboard as many sailings as they wish from now through the remainder of 2023 for just $899.

"Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas," Kevin Sheehan, Jr., Margaritaville at Sea's president and CEO, shared in a press release. "It's perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea."

The best part? The pass is good for double occupancy rooms, which means passholders can bring a guest along for free.

However, like all good things in life, this one does come with some fine print. For example, passholders can only book their sailings between 24 to 72 hours in advance but will "Receive our best available cabin, excluding suites, and subject to availability, at (the) time of check-in," the website reads. Passholders must also be 18 years old or older and must pay all applicable taxes, fees, and port expenses, which add up to $94.40 per person. Blackout dates apply, and the pass expires on Dec. 29. However, the cruise line's website notes that passholders "may have the option to auto-renew their passes on Jan. 1, 2024." All that said, it's still an incredibly good deal for those looking to travel for a few long weekends this year.

As for what to expect onboard, guests can indulge in all their favorites from land-bound Margaritaville resorts, including its upscale signature restaurant, the JWB Steakhouse. Onboard, guests can choose its four-course chef's menu, which includes a 12-oz ribeye, New York strip, wagyu short rib, and rack of lamb, for $55 per guest.

Guests can also indulge in a fruity cocktail (with a mini umbrella, natch) with its unlimited beverage package, which provides guests with 25% off 10 alcoholic drinks, including beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. This way, you can use Buffet's lyrics, "Waitress, I need two more boat drinks," in its most literal sense.

