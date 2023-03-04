Amazon Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top Brands Like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and More This Weekend—Here’s What to Shop

Weekends were meant for shopping, right? Whether you’re looking to take on a new project in the kitchen, or just get organized, there’s a product for it. And if you’ve been holding back, now might just be the time to go for it.

Right now, Amazon is taking up to 80% off top-rated brands like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and more, so you can spend the weekend refreshing your kitchen. While there are so many deals to choose from, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites, just to make your life a little easier. Keep reading to see what we’re shopping for.

The Best Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend

Biison Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $14 (originally $76) at amazon.com

If you don’t have a digital meat thermometer, you need to add one to your kitchen, especially ahead of grilling season. This now-$14 option allows you to take instant readings of chicken, steak, and even caramel, within just two to three seconds.

Le Tauci Set of 4 Large Pasta Bowls

Amazon

To buy: $34 with coupon (originally $46) at amazon.com

These bowl-plate hybrids are perfect for serving pasta or mains. With as much surface area as a plate, and the raised edges of a bowl, you can spread your dish out and keep all of the sauce from spilling over. Plus, this option is just about $8 a bowl.

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Grilling season is almost here and, personally, I couldn’t be more excited. Grab this portable charcoal grill for just over $20. It can rest on a table, so you can grill just about anywhere, whether that’s in a park or your very own backyard.

Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender

Amazon

To buy: $300 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Whenever there’s a Vitamix on sale, we’re jumping on it. This option is $50 off and will blend just about anything you put in its path. It can blend so fast, it can create enough friction to even heat up soup.

Staub 2-Piece Oval Baking Dish Set

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $120) at amazon.com

Not only is this set of Staub bakeware nearly 60% off, it will likely last a lifetime thanks to its porcelain design. From baking casseroles to potatoes au gratin, these sheer white dishes are perfect for baking, serving, and reheating just about anything.

All-Clad 2-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Set

Amazon

To buy: $60 with coupon (originally $110) at amazon.com

Whoa. It’s rare to see All-Clad under $100, and right now you can get two nonstick pans from the bestselling brand for just $60. You’ll get an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan, perfect for frying eggs, heating up leftovers, and everyday cooking.

GoWise 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $63 (originally $90) at amazon.com

It’s time to add an air fryer to your kitchen, and this 7-quart GoWise option is a great starter option. It has over 2,700 perfect ratings for a reason. It can cook your favorite foods like french fries, chicken, and more without grease and within minutes. Grab this air fryer today.

Yuakuod Oil Sprayer

Amazon

To buy: $8 (originally $13) at amazon.com

Whenever a recipe says to top with olive oil, I always panic. With this nifty oil sprayer, you won’t have to. Rather than accidentally douse your dish in oil , it produces an even spray perfect for finishing off foods, or even for spraying a pan or baking dish before you begin cooking. For just $8, it’ll become a favorite in no time.

Storeganize 4-Pack Flour and Sugar Containers

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

It’s time to get organized, and these just over $20 canisters from Storeganize may just help you do it. This set comes with four large square containers perfect for storing flour, sugar, cereal, and grains. With an airtight lid, they’ll keep everything fresh, too.

Brippo Spice Drawer Organizer with 35 Spice Jars

Amazon

To buy: $31 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Here’s how you get your spice rack in order — move it to a drawer. This drawer organizer comes complete with 35 spice jars, so you can finally ditch all of the mismatching containers you own and find peace with clean labels and jars of the exact same shape and size.

