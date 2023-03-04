Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top Brands Like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and More This Weekend—Here’s What to Shop Including a really special set of frying pans. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew Weekends were meant for shopping, right? Whether you’re looking to take on a new project in the kitchen, or just get organized, there’s a product for it. And if you’ve been holding back, now might just be the time to go for it. Right now, Amazon is taking up to 80% off top-rated brands like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and more, so you can spend the weekend refreshing your kitchen. While there are so many deals to choose from, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites, just to make your life a little easier. Keep reading to see what we’re shopping for. The Best Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend Bison Digital Meat Thermometer, $14 (originally $76) Le Tauci Set of 4 Large Pasta Bowls, $34 with coupon (originally $46) Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill, $22 (originally $40) Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender, $300 (originally $350) Staub 2-Piece Oval Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) All-Clad 2-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Set, $60 with coupon (originally $110) GoWise 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $63 (originally $90) Yuakuod Oil Sprayer, $8 (originally $13) Storeganize 4-Pack Flour and Sugar Containers, $22 (originally $40) Brippo Spice Drawer Organizer with 35 Spice Jars, $31 (originally $55) Biison Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon To buy: $14 (originally $76) at amazon.com If you don’t have a digital meat thermometer, you need to add one to your kitchen, especially ahead of grilling season. This now-$14 option allows you to take instant readings of chicken, steak, and even caramel, within just two to three seconds. Le Tauci Set of 4 Large Pasta Bowls Amazon To buy: $34 with coupon (originally $46) at amazon.com These bowl-plate hybrids are perfect for serving pasta or mains. With as much surface area as a plate, and the raised edges of a bowl, you can spread your dish out and keep all of the sauce from spilling over. Plus, this option is just about $8 a bowl. Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon To buy: $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com Grilling season is almost here and, personally, I couldn’t be more excited. Grab this portable charcoal grill for just over $20. It can rest on a table, so you can grill just about anywhere, whether that’s in a park or your very own backyard. Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender Amazon To buy: $300 (originally $350) at amazon.com Whenever there’s a Vitamix on sale, we’re jumping on it. This option is $50 off and will blend just about anything you put in its path. It can blend so fast, it can create enough friction to even heat up soup. Staub 2-Piece Oval Baking Dish Set Amazon To buy: $50 (originally $120) at amazon.com Not only is this set of Staub bakeware nearly 60% off, it will likely last a lifetime thanks to its porcelain design. From baking casseroles to potatoes au gratin, these sheer white dishes are perfect for baking, serving, and reheating just about anything. All-Clad 2-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Set Amazon To buy: $60 with coupon (originally $110) at amazon.com Whoa. It’s rare to see All-Clad under $100, and right now you can get two nonstick pans from the bestselling brand for just $60. You’ll get an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan, perfect for frying eggs, heating up leftovers, and everyday cooking. GoWise 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer Amazon To buy: $63 (originally $90) at amazon.com It’s time to add an air fryer to your kitchen, and this 7-quart GoWise option is a great starter option. It has over 2,700 perfect ratings for a reason. It can cook your favorite foods like french fries, chicken, and more without grease and within minutes. Grab this air fryer today. Yuakuod Oil Sprayer Amazon To buy: $8 (originally $13) at amazon.com Whenever a recipe says to top with olive oil, I always panic. With this nifty oil sprayer, you won’t have to. Rather than accidentally douse your dish in oil , it produces an even spray perfect for finishing off foods, or even for spraying a pan or baking dish before you begin cooking. For just $8, it’ll become a favorite in no time. Storeganize 4-Pack Flour and Sugar Containers Amazon To buy: $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com It’s time to get organized, and these just over $20 canisters from Storeganize may just help you do it. This set comes with four large square containers perfect for storing flour, sugar, cereal, and grains. With an airtight lid, they’ll keep everything fresh, too. Brippo Spice Drawer Organizer with 35 Spice Jars Amazon To buy: $31 (originally $55) at amazon.com Here's how you get your spice rack in order — move it to a drawer. This drawer organizer comes complete with 35 spice jars, so you can finally ditch all of the mismatching containers you own and find peace with clean labels and jars of the exact same shape and size.