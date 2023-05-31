This $20 Find at Amazon Is a Summer 'Must-Have,' According to Shoppers

Snow cones, slushies, shaved ice.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This $20 Find at Amazon Is a Summer 'Must-Have,' According to Shoppers Tout Updated
Photo:

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

For me, hot summer days and backyard parties bring back wonderful childhood memories of eating a cherry-flavored (my favorite) snow cone. There was nothing better than slurping down one of these icy, fluffy treats to help cool down in the summer as a kid, and let’s be honest, it’s still great as an adult, too. 

You can make delicious refreshing desserts or slushy frozen drinks at home, you just need the right tools. And Amazon shoppers are calling this ice shaver a summer ‘must-have’ for cold melt-in-your-mouth treats. Join the fun and get this one while it’s almost 40% off at Amazon

MANBA Ice Shaver and Snow Cone Machine

Amazon

To buy: Manba Ice Shaver and Snow Cone Machine, $20 (originally $32) at amazon.com

Everyone will have a blast using this Manba ice shaver and snow cone machine. Sporting three stainless steel precision-cut blades that make short work of crushing ice cubes into soft, fluffy ice, this machine has a manual hand crank allowing you to use it anywhere you want. You don’t have to plug it into an electrical outlet or use batteries, either — all that’s needed is some ice cubes and a little bit of elbow grease.

To use the machine all you have to do is take off the white lid on the top, pop some ice cubes in, put it back on, and while holding the lid with one hand, crank away with your other hand. A silicone ice cube tray that holds 15 ice cubes is included with the machine, allowing you to get creative and put your favorite flavored liquid or pureed fruits in the tray and freeze them to use in the machine. You can watch how much is being made as the shaved ice falls into the see-through bottom container. 

Amazon shoppers are obsessed and have given it over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings, praising it for its performance, ease of use, and affordability. One shopper called it “a must-have for anyone, especially with kids,” and added that “this little shaver does an amazing job.”

Another shopper wrote, “It works well and didn’t break the bank,” adding that they “found it easy to crank” and that it “only takes about 20 to 30 seconds to grind down ice.” 

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic during these warm summer days, snag an ice shaver and snow cone machine and crank away. Right now, you can get it for just $20 at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Our Place Cast Iron Dutch Oven Tout
Our Place Cast Iron Dutch Oven Review: A Cast Iron Dutch Oven Worth Buying
The Only Time You Should Ever Have Fake Produce in Your House Is If Itâs One of These Candles TOUT
The Only Time You Should Ever Have Fake Produce in Your House Is If It’s One of These Candles
A whole meat pie with extra crispy crust
I've Been Baking Pies for 7 Years, and This Is My $7 Secret to Never Burning the Crust
Related Articles
best snow cone machines
The Best Snow Cone Machines for Beating the Summer Heat
AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker Machine Tout
You Can Grab One of Our Favorite Ice Makers for Under $100 During Amazon's Memorial Day Weekend Sale
This Bestselling De'Longhi Espresso Machine Is Still Getting a Memorial Day Weekend Discount tout
This Bestselling De'Longhi Espresso Machine Still Has a Memorial Day Weekend Markdown
FW: Top-Rated Grilling Tools Tout
The 9 'Must-Have' Tools for Summer Grilling, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviewers
HyperChiller HC2 Patented Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler Tout
This $20 Tool Can Transform Piping Hot Pour-Over into Iced Coffee in Just 60 Seconds
Best Label Makers
The 5 Best Label Makers for Pantry Organization and Beyond
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
One of Our Favorite Camping Grills Just Got a Memorial Day Weekend Markdown
Target Summer Entertaining Must Haves Tout
Joanna Gaines’ New Summer Collection Is Filled with Entertaining Must-Haves for Memorial Day, Starting at Just $2
MDW: Best Early Amazon MDW Deals TOUT
Amazon Has Discounts Over 60% Off in Its Kitchen Outlet Section—Shop 12 Deals from Henckels, Cuisinart, and More
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Tout
This Cuisinart Can Make Ice Cream in Just 20 Minutes, and It’s Over 50% Off Just in Time for Summer
A person holds two Starbucks iced drinks
Starbucks Is Slowly Switching to Pebble Ice
Prepworks Deli ProKeeper Air Tight Silicone Sealed Food Storage Container Tout
You’ve Been Storing Bacon Wrong for Years—Add This ‘Magic’ $12 Container to Your Fridge ASAP
Ninja's Creami Ice Cream Maker Keeps Selling Out, but It's on Sale at Amazon
Ninja's Creami Ice Cream Maker Keeps Selling Out, but It's on Sale at Amazon
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals tout
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals
Ice cube trays from Amazon
The Best Ice Cube Trays for Cocktails, Coffee, and More
Best Popsicle Molds
The 9 Best Popsicle Molds for Homemade Frozen Treats