This $20 Find at Amazon Is a Summer 'Must-Have,' According to Shoppers

For me, hot summer days and backyard parties bring back wonderful childhood memories of eating a cherry-flavored (my favorite) snow cone. There was nothing better than slurping down one of these icy, fluffy treats to help cool down in the summer as a kid, and let’s be honest, it’s still great as an adult, too.

You can make delicious refreshing desserts or slushy frozen drinks at home, you just need the right tools. And Amazon shoppers are calling this ice shaver a summer ‘must-have’ for cold melt-in-your-mouth treats. Join the fun and get this one while it’s almost 40% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Manba Ice Shaver and Snow Cone Machine, $20 (originally $32) at amazon.com

Everyone will have a blast using this Manba ice shaver and snow cone machine. Sporting three stainless steel precision-cut blades that make short work of crushing ice cubes into soft, fluffy ice, this machine has a manual hand crank allowing you to use it anywhere you want. You don’t have to plug it into an electrical outlet or use batteries, either — all that’s needed is some ice cubes and a little bit of elbow grease.

To use the machine all you have to do is take off the white lid on the top, pop some ice cubes in, put it back on, and while holding the lid with one hand, crank away with your other hand. A silicone ice cube tray that holds 15 ice cubes is included with the machine, allowing you to get creative and put your favorite flavored liquid or pureed fruits in the tray and freeze them to use in the machine. You can watch how much is being made as the shaved ice falls into the see-through bottom container.

Amazon shoppers are obsessed and have given it over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings, praising it for its performance, ease of use, and affordability. One shopper called it “a must-have for anyone, especially with kids,” and added that “this little shaver does an amazing job.”

Another shopper wrote, “It works well and didn’t break the bank,” adding that they “found it easy to crank” and that it “only takes about 20 to 30 seconds to grind down ice.”

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic during these warm summer days, snag an ice shaver and snow cone machine and crank away. Right now, you can get it for just $20 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

