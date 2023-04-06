There's a Malibu Barbie Cafe Coming to New York and Chicago This Summer

It’s about to be the summer of Barbie, and Bucket Listers is leaning all the way in.



Bucket Listers, the company behind a ton of wildly popular pop-culture pop-ups like the Golden Girls Cafe, is bringing the brand-new Malibu Barbie Cafe experience to New York City and Chicago.

“Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Malibu Barbie Cafe to life,” Andy Lederman, the CEO and Founder of Bucket Listers, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million fans, concepts they won’t find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, we just couldn’t pass up this chance to bring her world to life.”

The pop-up restaurant, which the team says is family-friendly, is a throwback to 1970s Malibu, with “beachside energy” and more pink than you can handle, all set inside her California dream home. At the restaurant, guests can expect fast-casual food, created by MasterChef semi-finalist Becky Brown, who emphasized all-day brunch favorites on the menu. Fans can also snag exclusive merch, and snap as many Instagram pics as they wish (use your imagination… life is your creation!), including a photo-op inside a life-size Barbie box. Just maybe practice your doll poses before you go so you don’t hold up the line.

The pop-up is set to open on May 17 in New York and a few weeks later in Chicago on June 7.

Tickets include a reserved seat, and guaranteed window of time to dine, and a choice of entree. Those interested can purchase tickets starting on April 19th through Bucket Listers. Though we will warn you, these pop-ups tend to sell out extremely fast, so maybe join the waitlist for New York here and Chicago here to get notified when tickets become available.