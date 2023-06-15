Earlier this week, Boy Smells, the indie candle and fragrance brand, teased one of its upcoming collaborations on its Instagram account. “SNACK ON THIS SOON,” they wrote in all-caps, posting a photo of a burning banana. That striking image was their way of pre-announcing that they were partnering with Magnolia Bakery to release a banana pudding-scented candle.

In a press release, the companies described it as an “unlikely collaboration,” one that was the result of Boy Smells co-founder Matthew Herman’s longtime love for Magnolia Bakery’s version of that particular dessert. “Banana Pudding has always and will forever be my ride or die indulgence,” he said. “When living in NYC and later in LA, whenever co-workers, friends, or lovers asked what kind of cake I wanted for my birthday, I would always say no cake, just a giant banana pudding please.”

The new candle can bring the scent of banana pudding into your living space (or you could just plunk this thing onto your own birthday cake — you do you). The Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding candle has a classic banana-and-vanilla scent, along with hints of cardamom, elemi resin, and burning leather.

“Banana Pudding transports you to the West Village and the home of the original Magnolia Bakery,” the companies said. “You’ve wandered onto the corner of Bleecker and West 11th and are overcome by the wafting smells from the bakery mingling with fresh cardamom and strong smoked guaiac wood that are both nostalgic and indulgent, enveloping you like a big hug.”

The Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding candle has a suggested retail price of $48, and it will be available to purchase at Magnolia Bakery's website, BoySmells.com, Browns, Mecca, Revolve, Space NK Apothecary, Tom of Finland, and other worldwide retailers. Magnolia Bakery’s original West Village location (401 Bleecker Street) and Magnolia Bakery West Hollywood (8389 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles) will also be hosting pop-ups on Saturday, June 17. The candle will be available to buy, and customers can also order a special limited-edition Smoked Sea Salt Banana Pudding that Herman co-created with Magnolia Bakery.

In celebration of Pride Month, Magnolia Bakery is also co-presenting “Seatime Story Hour,” a drag story hour on Sunday, June 18. The bakery will provide snacks for the event, which will begin at noon at the Wall Street/Pier 11 Ferry Landing. “We’ll read fantastic new books together and kids can reconnect with their favorites,” the event description reads.

Heck, bring your new candle, too — the smell of fresh banana pudding enhances every occasion.

