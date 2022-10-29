Don’t Wait: These Limited-Edition Cookware and Pantry Bundles from Made In Are Perfect Gifts for Food Lovers

There’s something special about a well thought-out gift set, whether it’s for yourself or for a loved one. It takes away the burden of researching and curating the perfect combo of items yourself. And it’s especially great when those organized collections include products that are not just exciting, but also functional.

And this year, Made In, a brand known for its chef-loved tools, came in hot for the holiday season. Its new limited-edition pantry sets are stacked with some of its top-selling cookware, along with pantry ingredients from highly sought-out brands, like Graza’s olive oil, Burlap & Barrel’s dried spices, Bianco DiNapoli’s canned tomatoes, and Hayden Flour Mills’ dried goods.

You can snap up four different gift bundles: the pasta set, the pizza set, paella set, and the pie set, with prices ranging from $99 to $329. Each set is paired with the basics for making the best version of each meal, along with a recipe to correlate with the ingredients.

To buy: Made In Pasta Set, $329 at madeincookware.com

For a spicy, chewy bowl of goodness and a lifelong piece of cookware, snap up the Pasta Set to make an Arrabiata recipe. You’ll get Made In’s signature 8-ounce stainless clad stock pot and the stainless steel pasta insert. You’ll also get a 1-pound box of Hayden Flour Mills’ ancient grain and freshly milled macaroni, a 28-ounce can of award-winning vine-ripened Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, and a 2-ounce jar of Burlap & Barrel chili flakes.

If you’re more of a pizza fan or know a pizza lover, it’s well worth checking out the pizza set. It comes with a carbon steel pizza pan, which is 12.6 inches in diameter, and designed to be naturally nonstick with perforated air holes for optimal air flow, heating, and browning.

To buy: Made-In Pizza Set, $119 at madeincookware.com

This set includes premium flour from Hayden Flour Mills, a big bottle of the Graza sizzle olive oil for optimal fruity flavor, a 28-ounce can of Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, and a full recipe for Pizza Margherita.

Make (or gift) a crispy Spanish paella with its curated set too. It comes with a thoughtfully designed paella pan, which is made from carbon steel. It heats evenly and holds the heat for a long time, and that’s key for dishes like paella.

To buy: Made-In Paella Set, $159 at madeincookware.com

For the perfect golden, floral addition, a 0.5-ounce jar of Burlap & Barrel’s Herati saffron is included, along with Matiz’s paella rice, which is short grain and has a high-absorption rate to help with an extra-crispy end result.

Made In didn’t forget about those with a sweet tooth either — its pie set has all the staples and the recipe for a perfectly spiced pumpkin pie cheesecake. You’ll get a 9-inch porcelain pie dish, which is durable enough to go from freezer to oven with no cracks or scratches. Plus, it holds heat well, helping to avoid the dreaded soggy crust. With the dish comes three essential spices: two 1.8-ounce jars of Burlap & Barrel’s royal cinnamon and ginger, and a 0.8-ounce jar Burlap & Barrel’s stone nutmeg.

To buy: Made-In Pie Set, $99 at madeincookware.com

These sets make the perfect gift for a food-obsessed loved one, or as a treat to yourself before the busy holiday season. Plus, it’s totally practical — you’re getting or giving a solid piece of cookware that’ll surely last a lifetime.

For savory-dish lovers, grab the pasta, pizza, or paella sets, and for those who can’t finish a meal without something sweet, snap up the pie set. But you’ll want to hurry, we’re not sure how long these limited-edition sets will last.

