When it comes to dinnerware, I like to keep things as streamlined as possible. After years of living in tiny NYC apartments where kitchen storage space is often limited, I’ve learned to consolidate my cookware, glassware, and dinnerware to include only the essentials. As someone who loves cooking and hosting, I value dining pieces that offer versatility without taking up too much cabinet space. One versatile dinnerware set I’ve reached for time and time again in my years of city living: a set of Made In Entrée Bowls.

After receiving these entrée bowls to test over a year ago, I’ve used them regularly to serve everything from grain bowls and kale salads for lunch to brothy beans, veggie stews, and (of course) pasta for dinner. A stylish compromise between a shallow pasta bowl and a slightly deeper dinner plate, these stackable bowls are the perfect shape and size for serving virtually any meal. The meals I usually make at home could easily be served either on a deep dinner plate or in a wider bowl, so the fact that these entree bowls provide the best of both worlds in one matching dinnerware set has been a total game changer.

With so much recent buzz surrounding pasta bowls and “blates,” you might be considering purchasing your own set. After using these bowls (which have also garnered nearly 5,000 five-star reviews) to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner and putting them through countless hand-washing cycles — I can attest that the Made In Entrée Bowls are versatile, perfectly sized, and worthy of everyday use.

Made In

Price at time of publish: $119

Number of bowls in set: 4

4 Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Diameter: 10 inches

10 inches Dishwasher safe: Yes

How We Used the Made In Entrée Bowls

Daily Meals

I received these bowls in the fall of 2021 as a press sample to test shortly after they first launched. Since their unboxing, I’ve used these bowls between 3-5 times per week for nearly 1.5 years for serving weekday meals and even hosting a few small dinners with friends and family. Thanks to their versatile size and shape, I’ve used them for a wide variety of hot and cold dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Some examples of both hot and cold meals I’ve served in these are smoothie bowls and grain bowls, crunchy kale salads, simple steamed broccoli over rice, brothy cannellini beans with greens, mushroom pappardelle, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, lentil soups with crusty bread, fresh Greek salads, and braised chicken stew over couscous.

In terms of daily use and wear and tear, I’ve put these bowls to work as an essential part of my cooking routine and table presentation. I’ve regularly hand-washed these bowls, popped them into my wire dish rack to dry, and stacked them in my cabinet for storage when not in use. Since these bowls are designed to be microwave-safe and oven-safe to 580 degrees Fahrenheit, I’ve also warmed them in the oven a handful of times before serving hot stews and saucy dishes and used them in the microwave occasionally to reheat leftovers.

Stain-Resistance

One of the main selling points of these bowls is their stain resistance. To test this, I used the bowls to serve foods that commonly stain my dinnerware, like beets, marinara sauce, and curry. Although these foods (especially the beets) left a slight stain on the bowls at the end of each meal, I removed the stains entirely by hand-washing with liquid dish soap, warm water, and a sponge. To this day, these low bowls remain stain-free, and their white porcelain finish is just as bright as it was on day one.

Made In

Durability

Another main selling point of these bowls is their 1-Year No-Chip Guarantee. To test their chip-resistance, I hand-washed each of my four bowls countless times (I don’t have a dishwasher because NYC), stored them in my wire drying rack after washing, and then stacked them on top of one another in my kitchen cabinet. Let’s just say these bowls were clanked around regularly. After nearly 1.5 years of use, not a single chip has appeared on the porcelain finish, which means these bowls have surpassed their guarantee. In fact, they are as smooth to the touch and chip-free as they were when I first unboxed them.

What We Love About the Made In Entrée Bowls

What I love most about these entrée bowls is their versatility. With the surface area of a plate and the shallow walls of a bowl, the bowls provide a stylish yet practical canvas for serving virtually anything. Plus, their minimalist design showcases whatever I’m serving without distracting from it, which helps me to plate with intention.

Aesthetically, they remind me of the sleek and simple dinnerware used at some of my favorite pasta restaurants here in NYC, and they also have a nice and sturdy weight of 1.86 pounds. I own the white set and find these to be neutral and versatile, but Made In also offers sets with a navy, red, or black trim for a subtle pop of color.

Matt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling Debbie Wee

I also love their durability. After testing both stain- and chip-resistance, these entree bowls have held up beautifully after 1.5 years of use, countless hand-washing sessions, and getting jostled around while being stacked in my kitchen cabinets.

The Caveats

According to the brand, the Entrée Bowls are dishwasher-safe. Since I have only hand-washed these dishes, I can’t speak to how these bowls would hold up over time in the dishwasher. However, thousands of positive customer reviews indicate that these bowls have, indeed, held up over time after being used in the dishwasher without any chips, cracks, or damage to the porcelain glaze.

Similarly, Made In markets these bowls as microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit. While I have used them in the microwave to reheat leftovers on several occasions and placed them in a low-heat oven to warm them before serving hot meals, I haven’t tested the full extent of these claims or the bowls’ freezing performance. Again, according to enthusiastic reviews, these bowls hold up nicely after being placed in the freezer and a very hot oven. Additionally, to note: Made In also offers a lifetime warranty.

Matt Taylor-Gross

How It Compares

If the above-$100 price point is at all a cause for concern, consider the pros and cons of these equally popular yet significantly less expensive Y YHY Pasta Bowls from Amazon. These pasta bowls have nearly 9,000 five-star ratings, are sold in a set of six, and at $50, they cost a fraction of Made In’s Entree Bowls. Crafted from porcelain and marketed as dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, and scratch-resistant, you might be tempted to scoop up this more affordable set. However, I’d caution you to read through the fine print more carefully.

The Y YHY Pasta Bowls are slightly smaller and more shallow, measuring 8.5 inches wide in diameter, and designed with straight-edged sides. Comparatively, Made In’s Entree Bowls measure 10 inches wide in diameter and are designed with a gradually tapered, curved lip. This may seem insignificant, but you’d notice this subtle difference in shape and size every time you went to plate a saucy dish, soup, or stew that might slosh around in transit to the table or struggle to plate a big salad with leafy ingredients spilling over the edges. As one recent dissatisfied reviewer described the Amazon bowls: “You could barely fit cereal in that thing.”

In other words: The devil’s in the details. We’d recommend Made In’s Entree Bowls over cheaper, less thoughtfully-designed pasta bowls any day.

The Verdict

If you value versatility, durability, and minimal fuss in your dinnerware pieces, you’ll be beyond pleased with the Made In Entrée Bowls. They’re sturdy, stackable, and guaranteed to make whatever dish you’re plating look professional. I give these bowls a big chef’s kiss of approval.

Matt Taylor-Gross

Shipping/Warranty Info

All Made In Cookware products have a limited or lifetime warranty. For eligible items, the brand will replace any defective cookware with some exceptions regarding proper care and use. You can learn more about their warranty policy here. Made In also offers free shipping on all orders over $49 in the contiguous U.S. and ships internationally to over 200 countries. Learn more about their shipping policy here.