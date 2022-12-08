Made In Just Launched a New Cast Iron Skillet with Design Perks That Make Cooking Versatile Dishes Easier

Plus, you can grab it in a discounted bundle with the brand’s Dutch oven.

Published on December 8, 2022

enameled cast iron product
There’s something special about cast iron cookware. From the sound it makes when you sear an ingredient, to the look of bubbly baked cobblers when you pull them out of the oven — there’s a lot that this durable material can achieve. And a cast iron skillet is an essential part of any well-stacked kitchen, especially in the cold winter months. If you’ve been in the market for a new one, you’re in luck. 

Made In, the brand famous for its high-quality, accessible cookware that stacks up to some of the most premium brands, launched a new must-have French-made cast iron pan. You’ll finally be able to grab an 8.5-inch skillet, along with a bundle of the pan and its 5.5-quart Dutch oven for all of your cozy cooking projects. 

Made In Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Made In

To buy: Made In Enameled Cast Iron 8.5-Inch Skillet, $149 at madeincookware.com

Its version of a cast iron skillet has a versatile 8.75-inch diameter. That means you can sear fish, saute vegetables, bake up cookie skillets or biscuits, as well as casseroles and layered dishes — all in one pan. Unlike other cast iron pans on the market, this skillet was designed to emulate the look and multi-use capability of its bestselling stainless steel pans, but with the heat-holding capability of cast iron. 

The interior is a rich nonstick black satin, and the exterior comes in six different colors, from fiery orange to a sage green, and a rich blue. Use the long and short handles to transfer this cast iron pan from your stovetop to the oven in a jiffy, since it can withstand heat up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit. There’s no need to worry about seasoning either, and even though it’s not dishwasher-compatible, it cleans up easily in just a few minutes by hand. 

You can use it as a serving vessel, too, since the pan looks sleek enough to fit in a holiday spread, but will also help keep your food warm. Plus, you can buy this cast iron pan with the brand’s 5.5-quart dutch oven in a matching set for a discounted price. 

Enameled Cast Iron Set

Made in

To buy: Made In 2-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set, $329 at madeincookware.com

Though a total workhorse in the kitchen — the 5.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven looks just as sleek as it is durable too. It’s the ideal cookware piece if you like bubbling stews, slow-cooked sauces and braises, or like to take on bread-baking projects. It comes with a sleek silver knob that tops the tight fitting lid, along with two very sturdy handles attached to the base. The bonus? The lid is designed with steam-collecting dimples to help redistribute moisture. 

It has an enameled interior, which means it’s naturally nonstick and easy to clean by hand, but retains heat just like your good ol’ oiled cast iron skillets. Cook with it on any stovetop, then pop it right into the oven up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit. Shoppers love it too, since it’s been out since the beginning of the year. “I absolutely love this Dutch oven. It’s perfect in every way. Started using it the day it arrived and haven’t stopped,” one person wrote on Made In’s site. Others noted that it’s just as good as the more expensive French-made Dutch ovens on the market, too. 

This is a launch you don’t want to miss, especially if you plan on gifting or hosting this holiday season. Shop the brand new skillet and the skillet and Dutch oven bundle today. You’ll want to make all of your best comfort food recipes in these showstopping cast iron pieces from Made In. 

