Don’t Overlook This Classic Retailer’s Massive Kitchen Clearance Section, with All-Clad, Henckels, and More Up to 75% Off

Prices start at $7.

Published on May 14, 2023

Some of our favorite cookware and kitchenware brands are popular for a reason. They're efficient, made well, and often look nice. But, those brands are often an investment, which is why it's always good to find them on sale. 

And this week, we found them in a spot that might just surprise you. All-Clad, Cuisinart, Ninja, Henckels, Pyrex, and more are all waiting in the wings in Macy's kitchen sale section. And deals are soaring as high as 75% off. 

You can shop over 15 of the best deals below, all on sale. And those indicated with the code MOM will secure you an extra 10% to 15% discount on top of its lower price. But act fast, these deals end today May 14 at 11:59 p.m GMT. 

ALL-CLAD Hard-Anodized Cookware Set

Macy's

Best Cookware Deals 

We truly can’t get enough of All-Clad, and rightfully so, especially since so many professional and home-cooks alike swear by the brand’s cookware. Macy’s has a ton of pieces on sale from sets to singular pieces. This 13-piece set has a classic tri-ply stainless steel interior and a nonstick coating. And right now, it’s just shy of 50% off. Not only will you get eight pieces of cookware, you’ll also get lids to go with whichever piece needs one. The lids are made of glass, so you can see what’s cooking without lifting it. Plus, all the cookware is oven-safe up to 500℉. 

For a single All-Clad pan, this 10-inch option is just $85 on sale right now. It also has the brand's signature three-ply stainless steel layers, with aluminum as the core for optimal heat conduction. It comes with its own matching lid, too. For a small two-piece set at a lower price point, it might be worth checking out this T-fal option while each pan is just $10. They’re nonstick and oven-safe up to 350℉, plus you’ll get three different sizes in the set. 

J.A. HENCKELS Dynamic Cutlery & Cherry Wood Block 12-Pc. Set

Macy's

Best Kitchen Tools and Storage Deals 

One coveted brand that’s rarely on sale is Pyrex. And among other essentials — like knives — food storage and measuring cups fit right into the cookware or baking repertoire. You can score this 10-piece glass food storage set from the brand for $68 with the Mother’s Day code. You’ll get 7-cup, 6-cup, 4-cup, 3-cup, and 2-cup containers all with air tight, low profile lids. Plus, they’re all ​​dishwasher-, refrigerator-, microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe. 

Macy’s also has two essential glass measuring cups from Pyrex on sale. You can pick up the 2-cup and 4-cup options, for just $7 or $10. They both have clear, easy to read red markings for cups, ounces, and milliliters for easy measuring. And just like the containers, they’re safe for everything from the microwave to the dishwasher.    

INSTANT POT Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Macy's

Best Appliance Deals 

A sale wouldn’t be complete without some of our favorite appliances, whether it's a blender or an espresso machine. Ninja has long-been known as a shopper and editor favorite, and this upright blender is no exception. It has a 72-ounce pitcher with a high powered motor base. Control the power with the low, medium, or high settings, plus there’s a pulsing button in case you need to control a mixture’s texture. And, if you are into espresso — this Nespresso machine is discounted for less than $200, including an Aeroccino, which is the brand’s milk frother. 

You’ll also be able to score an Instant Pot air fryer on sale at Macy’s, and this particular model has a 6-in-1 functionality, meaning it can air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, and reheat your food with total ease. Among its many features is a glass window, that way you can see your food as it’s cooking to check up on progress. 

