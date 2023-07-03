Whoa, This Classic Retailer Dropped Fourth of July Deals Up to 85% Off Outdoor Furniture—for One More Day

Find deeply discounted chairs, tables, dining sets, rugs, and more.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Macy's July 4th Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Macy's

One of the best parts of warmer weather is being able to relax outside. Whether you're sipping on your morning coffee, enjoying a mixed drink over conversation, or sinking your teeth into a juicy burger, having the right furniture setup can make all the difference. But refreshing your outdoor space can often be expensive. 

That's why it pays to get your favorite pieces while they’re on sale. And right now, you can secure deals on outdoor furniture up to 85% off at Macy's, thanks to its huge Fourth of July sale

Create your perfect oasis with tables, lounge chairs, dining sets, and outdoor rugs all at a steep discount. Everything requires the code FOURTH to get those extra savings until tomorrow, so don’t forget to use it once you add pieces to your cart. Shop 13 top outdoor deals at Macy’s below, starting at just $25. 

Best Macy’s Fourth of July Outdoor Furniture Deals 

One of the most essential outdoor pieces to invest in is a durable table. It makes hosting, dining, or even working outside easy and enjoyable. Luckily, there are tons of tables that you can score during Macy’s sale, like this stunning outdoor teak option from Longstock. With the additional discount, you can grab this piece for 61% off. 

The table is made from teak wood, which gives it beautiful grain with plenty of warmth to it. The round table is 59 inches wide and 29.5 inches tall, with close together planks on top to create a simple design. Plus, its versatile light-wood tone makes shopping for coordinating chairs a breeze. 

Macy's Longstock Outdoor Teak Dining Table

Macy's

To buy: Longstock Outdoor Teak Dining Table, $719 with code FOURTH (originally $1,859) at macys.com

If you plan on putting a bar in your outdoor space, you’re in luck. These barstools are also on sale for over 56% off. The set includes two chairs, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for just a few seating options, though you could grab an additional set if your outdoor space allows. 

The chairs have two white rounded seats, with warm-toned wood legs for a modern design. They’re UV- and weather-resistant, so you can keep them outside worry-free.

Macy's AMAZONIA 2 Piece Patio Barstool Set

Macy's

To buy: Amazonia 2-Piece Patio Barstool Set, $350 with code FOURTH (originally $799) at macys.com

To add a bit of comfort to your space, consider an outdoor rug. They often work best in areas that are covered or that don’t experience a ton of rain. There are a plethora of rugs on sale at Macy's that fit the bill, including this plaid option. It’s outdoor-friendly and washable, so cleaning it will be stress-free. 

The rug features a double-sided woven pattern, so you can flip it over whenever you need to. It comes in  neutral gray and cream, a pink and cream, and blue and cream. An outdoor rug is an easy way to add a bit of interest and color to an area, while also extending the indoor feeling to your outdoor living space. It’s on sale in every size, starting at $90. 

Macy's BAYSHORE HOME Pure Plaid Indoor Outdoor Washable PPD-01 Area Rug

Macy's

To buy: Bayshore Home Pure Plaid Indoor Outdoor Rug, From $90 with code FOURTH (originally from $199) at macys.com

Sometimes, the only thing you need to complete your space is a chair or two and a simple end table. You can score this outdoor table on sale for just $57 right now. It has a wood-like texture, but it’s made with aluminum, so it’s extremely durable. The dimensions are roughly 18-by-18-by-20-inches, so you’ll get a decent amount of surface area for dining and lounging. 

Macy's AGIO Clarksville Outdoor End Table

Macy's

To buy: Agio Clarksville Outdoor End Table, $57 with code FOURTH (originally $79) at macys.com

To really take relaxing up a notch, a chaise lounge is the way to go. This on-sale model from Agio’s Stockholm collection has a dark aluminum frame with wood accents and a detachable cushion. The cushion is plush and outdoor friendly. The Stockholm collection also features other pieces you can buy to match, including this sofa with reversible cushions. 

Macy's AGIO Stockholm Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Macy's

To buy: Agio Stockholm Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $215 with code FOURTH (originally $299) at macys.com

With so many options at such deep discounts, don’t wait to take advantage of these Fourth of July deals before they sell out. Once all the pieces are in place, you’ll never want to leave your outdoor space, which isn’t the worst thing in our book. Shop even more options at Macy’s below. 

Macy's AGIO Leighton Outdoor Lounge Chair

Macy's

To buy: Agio Leighton Outdoor Lounge Chair, $521 with code FOURTH (originally $1,779) at macys.com

Macy's COURISTAN Afuera Yacht Club Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Macy's

To buy: Couristan Afuera Yacht Club Indoor Outdoor Rug, Tan Ivory, From $36 with code FOURTH (originally from $79) at macys.com

Macy's TRISHA YEARWOOD HOME Sidra Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Macy's

To buy: Trisha Yearwood Home Sidra Border Indoor Outdoor Rug, $137 with code FOURTH (originally $379) at macys.com

Macy's AGIO Deco Outdoor Loveseat

Macy's

To buy: Agio Deco Outdoor Loveseat, $854 with code FOURTH (originally $1,649) at macys.com

Macy's AGIO Reid Outdoor 7-pc Dining Set

Macy's

To buy: Agio Reid Outdoor 7-Piece Dining Set, $2,069 with code FOURTH (originally $5,839) at macys.com

Macy's AGIO Vintage II Round Fire Pit

Macy's

To buy: Agio Vintage II Round Fire Pit, $521 with code FOURTH (originally $2,339) at macys.com

Macy's AGIO CLOSEOUT! Stockholm Outdoor Sofa with Sunbrella

Macy's

To buy: Agio Stockholm Outdoor Sofa, $453 with code FOURTH (originally $629) at macys.com

Macy's AGIO Kathan Outdoor End Table

Macy's

To buy: Agio Kathan Outdoor End Table, $25 with code FOURTH (originally $189) at macys.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Oprah Winfrey; Pi Pizza Oven
Oprah Says This Pizza Oven Makes 'Restaurant-Grade Pies,' and It's on Rare Sale for Just a Few More Days
Amazon Prime Day Early Vacuum and Mop Deals Tout
Amazon Has So Many Vacuum and Mop Deals Right Now, with Discounts Up to 78% Off
Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset Deals Tout
Le Creuset Prime Day Deals Are Already Live, and Prices Start at Just $20
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Furniture
Amazon Is Taking Up to 72% Off Outdoor Furniture Weeks Before Prime Day—Here’s What to Get
Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon
Target Outdoor Furniture Deals Roundup Tout
Target Is Taking 50% Off Top-Rated Patio Furniture—We Found the 16 Best Pieces
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade
10 Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade
Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
The 12 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture, According to Design Experts
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
The 15 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
Pool Entertaining Essentials for Your Next Summer Party
The 23 Best Pool Entertaining Essentials, According to Experts
Best Outdoor Rugs
The 12 Best Outdoor Rugs, According to Design Experts
Best Dining Chairs, According to Interior Designers
The 18 Best Dining Chairs for Every Style, According to Designers
Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture
The Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture, According to Designers
July 4th Weekend Grills and More at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Fourth of July Grill Deals Include Up to 40% Off Weber, Blackstone, and More
Deal Roundup: Outdoor lights Tout
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Lights, and Prices Start at $10
Target Best Early July 4 Deals
Target Deeply Discounted 8,400+ Kitchen Items Ahead of July 4, and We Found 23 Top Deals Up to 70% Off
Amazon Prime Day Early Vacuum and Mop Deals Tout
Amazon Has So Many Vacuum and Mop Deals Right Now, with Discounts Up to 78% Off