Whoa, This Classic Retailer Dropped Fourth of July Deals Up to 85% Off Outdoor Furniture—for One More Day

One of the best parts of warmer weather is being able to relax outside. Whether you're sipping on your morning coffee, enjoying a mixed drink over conversation, or sinking your teeth into a juicy burger, having the right furniture setup can make all the difference. But refreshing your outdoor space can often be expensive.

That's why it pays to get your favorite pieces while they’re on sale. And right now, you can secure deals on outdoor furniture up to 85% off at Macy's, thanks to its huge Fourth of July sale.

Create your perfect oasis with tables, lounge chairs, dining sets, and outdoor rugs all at a steep discount. Everything requires the code FOURTH to get those extra savings until tomorrow, so don’t forget to use it once you add pieces to your cart. Shop 13 top outdoor deals at Macy’s below, starting at just $25.

Best Macy’s Fourth of July Outdoor Furniture Deals

One of the most essential outdoor pieces to invest in is a durable table. It makes hosting, dining, or even working outside easy and enjoyable. Luckily, there are tons of tables that you can score during Macy’s sale, like this stunning outdoor teak option from Longstock. With the additional discount, you can grab this piece for 61% off.

The table is made from teak wood, which gives it beautiful grain with plenty of warmth to it. The round table is 59 inches wide and 29.5 inches tall, with close together planks on top to create a simple design. Plus, its versatile light-wood tone makes shopping for coordinating chairs a breeze.

To buy: Longstock Outdoor Teak Dining Table, $719 with code FOURTH (originally $1,859) at macys.com

If you plan on putting a bar in your outdoor space, you’re in luck. These barstools are also on sale for over 56% off. The set includes two chairs, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for just a few seating options, though you could grab an additional set if your outdoor space allows.

The chairs have two white rounded seats, with warm-toned wood legs for a modern design. They’re UV- and weather-resistant, so you can keep them outside worry-free.

To buy: Amazonia 2-Piece Patio Barstool Set, $350 with code FOURTH (originally $799) at macys.com

To add a bit of comfort to your space, consider an outdoor rug. They often work best in areas that are covered or that don’t experience a ton of rain. There are a plethora of rugs on sale at Macy's that fit the bill, including this plaid option. It’s outdoor-friendly and washable, so cleaning it will be stress-free.

The rug features a double-sided woven pattern, so you can flip it over whenever you need to. It comes in neutral gray and cream, a pink and cream, and blue and cream. An outdoor rug is an easy way to add a bit of interest and color to an area, while also extending the indoor feeling to your outdoor living space. It’s on sale in every size, starting at $90.

To buy: Bayshore Home Pure Plaid Indoor Outdoor Rug, From $90 with code FOURTH (originally from $199) at macys.com

Sometimes, the only thing you need to complete your space is a chair or two and a simple end table. You can score this outdoor table on sale for just $57 right now. It has a wood-like texture, but it’s made with aluminum, so it’s extremely durable. The dimensions are roughly 18-by-18-by-20-inches, so you’ll get a decent amount of surface area for dining and lounging.

To buy: Agio Clarksville Outdoor End Table, $57 with code FOURTH (originally $79) at macys.com

To really take relaxing up a notch, a chaise lounge is the way to go. This on-sale model from Agio’s Stockholm collection has a dark aluminum frame with wood accents and a detachable cushion. The cushion is plush and outdoor friendly. The Stockholm collection also features other pieces you can buy to match, including this sofa with reversible cushions.

To buy: Agio Stockholm Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $215 with code FOURTH (originally $299) at macys.com

With so many options at such deep discounts, don’t wait to take advantage of these Fourth of July deals before they sell out. Once all the pieces are in place, you’ll never want to leave your outdoor space, which isn’t the worst thing in our book. Shop even more options at Macy’s below.

To buy: Agio Leighton Outdoor Lounge Chair, $521 with code FOURTH (originally $1,779) at macys.com

To buy: Couristan Afuera Yacht Club Indoor Outdoor Rug, Tan Ivory, From $36 with code FOURTH (originally from $79) at macys.com

To buy: Trisha Yearwood Home Sidra Border Indoor Outdoor Rug, $137 with code FOURTH (originally $379) at macys.com

To buy: Agio Deco Outdoor Loveseat, $854 with code FOURTH (originally $1,649) at macys.com

To buy: Agio Reid Outdoor 7-Piece Dining Set, $2,069 with code FOURTH (originally $5,839) at macys.com

To buy: Agio Vintage II Round Fire Pit, $521 with code FOURTH (originally $2,339) at macys.com

To buy: Agio Stockholm Outdoor Sofa, $453 with code FOURTH (originally $629) at macys.com

To buy: Agio Kathan Outdoor End Table, $25 with code FOURTH (originally $189) at macys.com

