This Herb Stripper Makes a ‘Tedious Job Go So Much Faster,’ and It’s Only $6

Cooking with herbs is non-negotiable if you love flavorful food. Fresh dill, cilantro, rosemary, and all the rest add complex layers to dishes as diverse as chicken pozole to blue cheese flatbread. But working with herbs might seem fussy for some home cooks — after all, it takes precision and patience to separate the delicate leaves from the stems. But with the right tool in hand, you can add herbs to your favorite meals with little to no effort.

If you’ve ever struggled to prep herbs when it comes time to cook dinner, try using this Luxiv herb stripper. It effortlessly pulls the leaves off herbs, and for only $6 at Amazon, it might revolutionize your home cooking.

Luxiv Herb Stripper

Made from sturdy, rust-resistant stainless steel, the stand out feature of this particular herb stripper is its versatility: It has nine different holes of varying sizes, ranging from 3 to 13 millimeters. The different sizes can accommodate nearly any herb, from the fine sprouts on dill to wider mint leaves. And according to the brand, it works on both fried and fresh herbs.

You just push your herb of choice through the appropriate hole, and as its name suggests, it cleanly strips the way the leaves. The opposite edge serves as another way to remove bigger leaves from, say, basil or sage, and it can also cut away leaves from even larger vegetables, like kale. So no matter what herbaceous flavor you want to add to your lunch or dinner, this tool will be your trusty sous chef.

Shoppers love this dependable, time-saving tool, and have awarded it more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote that it makes the “tedious” job of cooking with herbs “go so much faster.”

Another shopper who grows their own mint, parsley, and cilantro wrote that this tool “makes prepping them easy,” while a third shopper noted that it “strips even the smallest leaves from woody stems.”

Sometimes cooking with herbs requires a time-saving assist, and this herb stripper offers just that. Think of it this way: $6 is practically nothing for a kitchen tool that will constantly come in handy.

At the time of publishing the price was $6.

