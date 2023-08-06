Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Bestselling Produce Saver They Say Keeps Berries Fresh for 2 Weeks

Bonus, it's on sale.

Published on August 6, 2023

LUXEAR Fresh Produce Vegetable Fruit Storage Containers Tout
Fresh fruit and vegetables are a pleasant addition to any meal and make great snacks, too. But even though now is the time to stock up on fresh ingredients, it can be hard to keep them fresh. And let’s be honest, the crisper drawer just doesn’t cut it. 

If you’re looking for a way to avoid food waste, check this out: Right now, a bestselling set of produce storage containers is 35% off at Amazon, just waiting to be added to your fridge. 

Luxear Fresh Produce Storage Containers

Amazon LUXEAR Fresh Produce Vegetable Fruit Storage Containers 3Piece Set

Amazon

This three-piece produce storage container set is made of BPA-free, stain- and odor-resistant plastic, and each container has a different storage function. The smallest one holds a little over 2 cups and is ideal for berries; the medium one holds 9 cups ideal for grapes, strawberries, and fresh fruit; and the large container holds 22.5 cups and is perfect for larger vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and more. 

Each lid is airtight and has adjustable vents that help to circulate and regulate the air and humidity, and help to keep the produce from spoiling. The small and large containers have a colander that goes inside to raise berries and vegetables up, helping circulate air on all sides.  Each container has a drainage valve on the bottom that you can open when washing the produce or straining any water out. Bonus: These containers are see-through, so you know what is in them plus, they stack neatly on top of each other. Just know that according to the brand, they should not be put in the dishwasher or microwave.

Amazon shoppers have given these storage containers over 3,900 five-star ratings for how long their produce stays fresh in them. One shopper wrote, “Blueberries and strawberries have lasted for at least two weeks.” A second customer added, “Lettuce keeps at least two weeks without wilting or brown spots.” 

Another customer says that this set was a “game changer” and reports “using these my celery and carrots lasted two weeks.” They add that they have already bought more. 

These fruit and vegetable storage containers keep produce fresh for longer and help organize your fridge. What else could you ask for? Grab a set while they’re on sale for $32 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $32.

