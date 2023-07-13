Amazon’s Giving You a Second Chance to Get Our Favorite Ice Maker at a Prime Day-Level Price

Every at-home mixologist and party host needs one.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker Machine
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you have a home bar or frequently entertain guests for dinner and cocktail parties, an at-home ice maker is probably one of the most important tools you can own. And in the summer, when family and friends are likely filtering through your door every weekend for barbecues and backyard hangouts, it’s an essential to say the least.

Even though Prime Day is officially over, this editor-approved Luma ice machine is still 36% off. Not only is it  one of our favorite ice makers, but it’s exactly what the at-home mixologist needs to upgrade their parties to a near-professional level. 

Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker

Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker Machine

Amazon

What sets the Luma ice maker apart from other models is that it makes clear ice. According to the brand, clear ice produces less carbonation and melts slower, so expensive scotch and other cocktails aren’t immediately diluted. . And it makes 28 pounds of this ice in just 24 hours, so you don’t have to continually refill individual ice trays all day and night to accommodate yourself and your guests. 

Another upside of this ice maker is how easy it is to use. Just switch it on, and pick the size of ice you want to make and the Luma gets to work. An indicator light switches on when the ice is finished and when the bucket needs to be filled with water. 

This ice maker does run on the larger side, which is why it's great for families and people who frequently host parties. It’s about 25 pounds, and measures ‎14.8- by 11.3- by 14.1-inches, so it will still fit on most countertops, but it might just take up more space than your other large appliances. 

We love this ice maker so much that our testers named it the best overall ice maker of the year. The features that impressed us most are its silent motor, which won’t create distracting noises throughout the day as it's making ice. But most importantly, of all the ice makers that we tested it made the most ice in the one hour testing window.

When 10 cups of water were added to the ice maker, it produced “24 perfectly shaped cubes in just under 24 minutes,” our testers noted. “That's the kind of speed and efficiency we're looking for when we're hosting a crowd,” they added. 

Our final ruling? “In terms of quality and speed, we'd recommend having this machine around to anyone who hosts often or whose family loves a constant flow of icy cold drinks.”

The Luma ice maker is fast-working and quiet, and it makes enough ice to accommodate big gatherings. It’s everything an aspiring at-home bartender could want, and it’s still on sale right now — so grab it before it sells out. 

At the time of publishing the price was $217. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

One-Off: Popular item still on sale
Hurry, Henckels' 20-Piece Knife Set Is Still $200 Off at Amazon Right Now
Target Circle Week Tout
Target Deeply Discounted KitchenAid, Staub, and More Top Kitchen Brands in One of Its Biggest Sales of the Year
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Frying Pan Skillet Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps MEATER Grillmaster Bundle
Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but We Still Found Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals on Lodge, Cuisinart, and More
Related Articles
Our Favorite Ice Machine for Restaurant-Quality Ice Is Nearly $100 Off Just in Time for the Dog Days of Summer Tout
Our Favorite Ice Machine for Restaurant-Quality Ice Is Nearly $100 Off Just in Time for the Dog Days of Summer
Deal Roundup: FW Faves Tout
15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine-Tested Favorite Kitchen Tools, Starting at Just $11
Amazon Prime Day Popular Deals Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Most Popular Prime Day Deals I’ve Tracked Down So Far
Best Ice Makers
We Tested the Best Countertop Ice Makers for Restaurant-Quality Ice at Home
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Products Tout
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Products Are Already on Sale Before Prime Day
These Huge Amazon Prime Day Deals on Small Kitchen Appliances Only Come Once a Year Tout
These Huge Amazon Prime Day Deals on Small Kitchen Appliances Only Come Once a Year
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Last-Minute Deals Tout
12 Editor-Approved Prime Day Deals You Need to Add to Your Cart ASAP
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Tout
The 21 Best Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Up to 50% Off
Amazon Prime Day Espresso Maker Tout
The 8 Best Deals on Espresso Machines to Shop Before Prime Day—Prices Start at Just $35
Amazon Prime Day Y YHY 9.75" Large Pasta Bowls, 50 Ounces Big Salad Bowls
Amazon Shoppers Say They’ll ‘Never’ Use Plates Again After Buying These Pasta Bowls, and They’re on Sale Right Now
composite of blate deals on amazon prime day including Selamica Ceramic 30 Ounce Large Pasta Bowls
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Versatile Pasta Bowls—Here Are 7 On-Sale Sets to Grab Before Prime Day Ends
One-Off Deal: EARLY Ice Cream Maker Tout
This Bestselling Ice Cream Maker Is a Summer 'Must-Have'—and It's Only $50 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Cuisinart Food Processor 14-Cup Vegetable Chopper
My Dad Has Been Waiting for a Big Cuisinart Food Processor Sale—Right Now It’s the Lowest Price It Has Been in Years
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Deal Roundup: Blender (Vitamix) Tout
Vitamix Blenders Are Nearly 50% Off—Shop the 8 Best Deals Before They’re Gone Tonight