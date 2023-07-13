Amazon’s Giving You a Second Chance to Get Our Favorite Ice Maker at a Prime Day-Level Price

If you have a home bar or frequently entertain guests for dinner and cocktail parties, an at-home ice maker is probably one of the most important tools you can own. And in the summer, when family and friends are likely filtering through your door every weekend for barbecues and backyard hangouts, it’s an essential to say the least.

Even though Prime Day is officially over, this editor-approved Luma ice machine is still 36% off. Not only is it one of our favorite ice makers, but it’s exactly what the at-home mixologist needs to upgrade their parties to a near-professional level.

Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker

Amazon

What sets the Luma ice maker apart from other models is that it makes clear ice. According to the brand, clear ice produces less carbonation and melts slower, so expensive scotch and other cocktails aren’t immediately diluted. . And it makes 28 pounds of this ice in just 24 hours, so you don’t have to continually refill individual ice trays all day and night to accommodate yourself and your guests.

Another upside of this ice maker is how easy it is to use. Just switch it on, and pick the size of ice you want to make and the Luma gets to work. An indicator light switches on when the ice is finished and when the bucket needs to be filled with water.

This ice maker does run on the larger side, which is why it's great for families and people who frequently host parties. It’s about 25 pounds, and measures ‎14.8- by 11.3- by 14.1-inches, so it will still fit on most countertops, but it might just take up more space than your other large appliances.

We love this ice maker so much that our testers named it the best overall ice maker of the year. The features that impressed us most are its silent motor, which won’t create distracting noises throughout the day as it's making ice. But most importantly, of all the ice makers that we tested it made the most ice in the one hour testing window.

When 10 cups of water were added to the ice maker, it produced “24 perfectly shaped cubes in just under 24 minutes,” our testers noted. “That's the kind of speed and efficiency we're looking for when we're hosting a crowd,” they added.

Our final ruling? “In terms of quality and speed, we'd recommend having this machine around to anyone who hosts often or whose family loves a constant flow of icy cold drinks.”

The Luma ice maker is fast-working and quiet, and it makes enough ice to accommodate big gatherings. It’s everything an aspiring at-home bartender could want, and it’s still on sale right now — so grab it before it sells out.

At the time of publishing the price was $217.

