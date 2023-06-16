Our Favorite Ice Machine for Restaurant-Quality Ice Is Nearly $100 Off Just in Time for the Dog Days of Summer

Your drinks will always be ice cold.

Published on June 16, 2023

Whether you’re hosting a small get-together with friends or hosting a big party, a whole lot of ice is needed to make and keep those drinks ice cold. Dragging bags of ice from the grocery store or trying to make enough ice in ice cube trays just doesn’t cut it.

A countertop ice maker is the ideal solution. These machines can churn out ice with the simple press of a button. We tested 15 machines to find the best one, looking at speed, size, ice type, and noise level. And right on time for those dog days of summer, our top pick, the Luma comfort clear ice cube maker, is nearly $100 off at Amazon.

Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker Machine

Amazon

To buy: Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Machine, $250 (originally $340) at amazon.com

Why is restaurant-quality ice so much better?  Simply put, the ice is clear without any cloudiness. Clear ice melts slower, and therefore, dilutes your drink less. This means your drink will ultimately taste better. Luma’s ice machine can make a whopping 28 pounds of ice per day, and the ice is crystal clear, not cloudy. It measures 14.8- by 11.3- by 14.1-inches, and while our testers didn’t find it to be the most stylish looking, this machine fits on a counter ready to slam out ice for a party or other special event and fits easily in a cupboard for storage when you want it out of the way.

Plug it in, add water, and press the button, that’s it. Cube-shaped ice will appear in about 10-15 minutes, tops according to our tests. It has a removable bin for easy access to the already-made ice and comes with an ice scoop for scooping up ice to serve in drinks.

This ice maker was easily our favorite during testing. Making ice is usually a noisy process, and with most ice machines, you hear the clunk of a fresh batch of ice being made. But, not with this one. We found this ice machine to be nearly silent. And, the speed it made ice? During our tests, this machine made the most ice, about 1 pound and 4.5 ounces of perfectly shaped and clear ice cubes, in under 24 minutes, more than any of the others we tested.

Be prepared for those fun-filled events in your life, and grab our top-pick ice maker while it’s nearly $100 off at Amazon. Your drinks will always be ice cold all summer long.

At the time of publishing the price was $250.

