It’s Cold Out, but It’s the Best Time to Buy an Ice Maker — Our Favorite Is 40% Off at Amazon

If you’ve ever relied on ice trays as your main source of ice, you know that it’s almost inevitable that someone will forget to refill them. (In my house, that’s me but don’t tell.) What’s more, water somehow always ends up all over the floor.

For a shortcut to make refilling molds less messy and time consuming, it’s worth investing in a quality ice maker. And even though it’s a little chilly outside, today is the best time to buy one. That’s because our very favorite is 40% off at Amazon right now.

Amazon

To buy: Luma Comfort Clear Ice Maker, $204 (originally $340) at amazon.com

When testing ice makers, we found that the Luma Comfort Clear Ice Maker was not only the quietest machine, but also made the most ice, a doubly impressive feat. Our testers noted that it was “practically silent,” and could produce 24 perfectly shaped, clear cubes in just under 24 minutes. That’s an ice cube per minute, or enough ice to keep cocktail hour going late into the night.

With a stainless steel exterior, it does have a rather large footprint, but its performance makes up for it. Not only is it efficient, the ice maker requires practically no installation as well. All you have to do is plug it in, fill it with water, and it will start producing cubes at a rapid pace.

Another thing our testers found was the Luma machine keeps the ice it’s already made cold for long periods of time. That’s perfect if, say, you’re hosting a cocktail party and aren’t planning on using the ice immediately after the machine makes it.

While the machine will still deliver in time for Christmas, its use extends long after. It’d be the perfect addition to your home for a New Year’s Eve party, and will carry your kitchen through the scorching days of summer ahead.

A deal on one of our favorite items doesn’t come along often, and with guaranteed arrival before your big New Year’s Eve party, it’s worth grabbing this ice maker while it’s still 40% off.