Lifestyle Kitchen It's Cold Out, but It's the Best Time to Buy an Ice Maker — Our Favorite Is 40% Off at Amazon Just in time for holiday hosting. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Published on December 20, 2022

Photo: Amazon If you've ever relied on ice trays as your main source of ice, you know that it's almost inevitable that someone will forget to refill them. (In my house, that's me but don't tell.) What's more, water somehow always ends up all over the floor. For a shortcut to make refilling molds less messy and time consuming, it's worth investing in a quality ice maker. And even though it's a little chilly outside, today is the best time to buy one. That's because our very favorite is 40% off at Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: Luma Comfort Clear Ice Maker, $204 (originally $340) at amazon.com When testing ice makers, we found that the Luma Comfort Clear Ice Maker was not only the quietest machine, but also made the most ice, a doubly impressive feat. Our testers noted that it was "practically silent," and could produce 24 perfectly shaped, clear cubes in just under 24 minutes. That's an ice cube per minute, or enough ice to keep cocktail hour going late into the night. With a stainless steel exterior, it does have a rather large footprint, but its performance makes up for it. Not only is it efficient, the ice maker requires practically no installation as well. All you have to do is plug it in, fill it with water, and it will start producing cubes at a rapid pace. RELATED: The Best Old-Fashioned Glasses to Upgrade Your Cocktail Hour Another thing our testers found was the Luma machine keeps the ice it's already made cold for long periods of time. That's perfect if, say, you're hosting a cocktail party and aren't planning on using the ice immediately after the machine makes it. While the machine will still deliver in time for Christmas, its use extends long after. It'd be the perfect addition to your home for a New Year's Eve party, and will carry your kitchen through the scorching days of summer ahead. A deal on one of our favorite items doesn't come along often, and with guaranteed arrival before your big New Year's Eve party, it's worth grabbing this ice maker while it's still 40% off.