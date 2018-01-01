Los Angeles Travel Guide

Los Angeles City Guide

Los Angeles Travel Guide

F&W’s Los Angeles travel guide features spectacular Los Angeles restaurants, cocktail bars, beach hotels and things to do. Plus: delicious recipes from L.A.’s greatest chefs.

Top Picks

Los Angeles Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Editors’ Pick

Los Angeles Travel: Hotel Erwin, Venice Beach

Hotel Erwin

Rooms at this hip boutique hotel have balcony views of Venice’s Muscle Beach and come with a free supply of surf wax for boarders looking to take advantage of the location 200 feet from the Pacific. There’s also a rooftop lounge. jdvhotels.com

More Seaside Escapes
Los Angeles Travel Guide

Editor’s Pick

  10 Obsessed-Over Los Angeles Restaurants Like The Hart & The Hunter
Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken

Insider’s Guide

Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Crave Pupusas, Italian Sandwiches

L.A.-based street food experts Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken sell delicious tacos and “churro tots” from a trailer inspired by their flagship Border Grill. Here, the co-chefs share where they eat street food, shop for artsy gifts and tell friends to stay. Read More

Bryant Ng of The Spice Table: Wynn Los Angeles
Anatomy of a Dish

Cocktail or Bar Snack? This Oyster is Both

This smoky, frothy, spicy, sour and salty cocktail-snack hybrid is served on the half shell. Here's how that intricate slurp comes together.

 

Los Angeles Chef Recipes

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up