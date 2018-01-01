Los Angeles Travel Guide
Los Angeles City Guide
Los Angeles Travel Guide
F&W’s Los Angeles travel guide features spectacular Los Angeles restaurants, cocktail bars, beach hotels and things to do. Plus: delicious recipes from L.A.’s greatest chefs.
Top Picks
Los Angeles Restaurants
-
Insider Picks
-
Splurge
-
Classic
-
Best Value
-
Ice Cream Spots
-
Bars
Editors’ Pick
Hotel Erwin
Rooms at this hip boutique hotel have balcony views of Venice’s Muscle Beach and come with a free supply of surf wax for boarders looking to take advantage of the location 200 feet from the Pacific. There’s also a rooftop lounge. jdvhotels.comMore Seaside Escapes
Insider’s Guide
Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Crave Pupusas, Italian Sandwiches
L.A.-based street food experts Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken sell delicious tacos and “churro tots” from a trailer inspired by their flagship Border Grill. Here, the co-chefs share where they eat street food, shop for artsy gifts and tell friends to stay. Read More
Cocktail or Bar Snack? This Oyster is Both
This smoky, frothy, spicy, sour and salty cocktail-snack hybrid is served on the half shell. Here's how that intricate slurp comes together.