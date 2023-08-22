This Is My $25 Secret to Making Airplane Food Actually Edible

Tune out the noise and get to snacking.

Published on August 22, 2023

Loop Earbuds tout
Photo:

Getty Images / Chalabala

Airline food has for many years been the butt of culinary jokes. While it’s easy to blame  less-than-fresh ingredients and high-powered microwaves for the bland flavors of these tray table meals, the truth is that even my favorite foods taste a bit off at cruising altitude.

There’s a reason for this: Upon departure, the cabin’s humidity level gradually drops to less than 20%, while passengers experience air pressure changes and ambient sounds including the plane’s engine and my personal favorite, crying babies. These factors can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, irrational anger, and decreased taste sensitivity — most notably our ability to pick up sweet and salty flavors, according to Charles Spence, a researcher at Oxford University.

While, sadly, I haven’t found a gadget that can completely control the air pressure or the sounds onboard, I have found one that noticeably minimizes its effects. After trying out these Loop earplugs on a recent long-haul flight, I can say they effectively reduce pesky noises and most importantly, make in-air snacking that much tastier.

Loop Quiet Earplugs

Loop Earbuds

Loop Earplugs

Coming in three distinct styles — Quiet, Experience, and Engage — Loop earplugs stand out from others on the market in that they’re reusable, comfortable, and take style into account. I opted for Quiet, which comes in an array of nine color options and can reduce noise by up to 27 decibels. 

When I first found my seat (by the window), I was dreading the 19 hours ahead of me. The cacophony of keyboard clacks, whooshing air vents, and sneezing was already erupting. But as soon as I popped in my earplugs, the high-pitched whoosh of the engine dissipated, along with every cough, cry, and click vibrating through the cabin. The plugs rested comfortably in my ears and allowed me to forget where I was for a moment — a truly idyllic feeling after several hours of navigating busy airports and braving customs lines. And here’s the best part: My buffet of white cheddar Cheez-Its and sour Haribo gummies might as well have been a Michelin-star meal, and I savored each savory-sweet bite.

But here’s another benefit: If you, like me, find you’re often seated next to the chattiest person on the plane, Loops are a true game-changer. Their sleek, subtle design means my seatmates won’t notice them, making it easy for me to tune out the noise and avoid unwanted interactions. Look, you can barely tell I have them in my ear. 

Loop Earbuds Embed

Food & Wine / Katie Brown

While most earplugs are designed for one-time use, Loops can be used over and over again to protect your eardrums (and sanity!). Plus, they’re super easy to clean after each use: Just pop the ear tips off and gently wipe them down with a damp cloth. But altogether, their soft-touch silicone material makes these a no-brainer for those who like to sleep, eat, and work en route. 

From short domestic flights to long-haul trips, plane munchies are essential. These earplugs offer a respite from the screaming babies, chatty fliers, and other unwanted noise, allowing you to savor every bite of (even airplane food) in peace.

