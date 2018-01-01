London Travel Guide

London Travel Guide

This insider’s London travel guide features fabulous London restaurants, inventive London bars, London hotels and things to do in London. Plus: recipes from England and its greatest chefs.

Foodie Hotel: 45 Park Lane

45 Park Lane

At this new hotel, L.A. chef Wolfgang Puck operates the restaurant and bar and guests can summon a bartender to prepare drinks in their rooms. 45parklane.com.

F&W Photo Tour: London

  Photographer Leila Peterson takes F&W on a visual tour of London's fantastic markets, indie restaurants and historic pubs.
London’s East End: Lollipop Shoppe
Where to Eat and Sleep in London Now

 
A Local Photographer's Top London Travel Picks
A Local Photographer's Top London Travel Picks

 

  • Pimm’s Cup

    The drink to order at polo matches, this fruity concoction gets its name and its alcohol content from Pimm’s No. 1, a British spirit.

  • Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew

    Before cooking the chicken for his lovely stew, English chef Jamie Oliver lightly coats the pieces in flour. Not only does that help the meat brown, it also thickens the tangy mustard sauce.

  • Crumpets with Bacon

    “We Brits consider this ‘pudding’” says cookbook author and TV star Nigella Lawson of her buttery, sweet dessert. “Think bread pudding, only so much more luxurious.”

  • Limoncello Collins

    The Collins was most likely named after 19th-century bartender John Collins of London’s Limmer’s Hotel. This version of the refreshing gin cocktail stars lemon-flavored liqueur.

  • Coronation Chicken Salad with Mangoes and Almonds

    This sweet-tangy curried chicken salad was invented to honor the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and served at her coronation luncheon.

