Loire Valley Travel Guide

From Michelin-starred restaurants to Jules-Verne inspired apartment rentals, here are tips on where to dine and stay in Nantes.

Lulu Rouget
Ludovic Pouzelgues’s fanciful, intricate dishes have made this the hardest reservation to get in Nantes. 1 rue du Cheval Blanc; 011-33-2-40-47-47-98.

Les Chants d’Avril
This innovative restaurant has an exceptional selection of wines from Muscadet and the entire Loire Valley. 2 rue Laënnec; leschantsdavril.fr.

Pickles Restaurant
Dominic Quirke’s seasonal menu is essentially a guide to the best local farmers and ingredients in the Loire. 2 rue du Marais; pickles-restaurant.com.

L’atlantide
The Michelin-starred restaurant on top of an office building has prime views of the Loire River. 16 quai Ernest Renaud; restaurant-atlantide.net.

Top 10 Loire Valley Wine Producers

Top 10 Loire Valley Wine Producers: Here, the region's finest producers, plus a bottle to try from each.
Wine Pro Alex Halberstadt Discovers Sensational Muscadet, Serious Chefs and Surprising Art in the Loire Valley
Wine Pro Alex Halberstadt Discovers the Loire Valley

The most forward-thinking sommeliers in the world are fixated on the Loire Valley in France. Wine pro Alex Halberstadt makes a journey from Brooklyn to the rapidly transforming city of Nantes to discover sensational Muscadet.

 
French Wine Regions: Loire Valley
French Wine Regions: Loire Valley

Regardless of grape variety or even color, the Loire Valley region's primarily cool climate leads to wines with refreshing acidity and bright flavors.

 

Recipes from the Loire Valley's Top Restaurants

 

