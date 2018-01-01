Loire Valley Travel Guide
From Michelin-starred restaurants to Jules-Verne inspired apartment rentals, here are tips on where to dine and stay in Nantes.
Lulu Rouget
Ludovic Pouzelgues’s fanciful, intricate dishes have made this the hardest reservation to get in Nantes. 1 rue du Cheval Blanc; 011-33-2-40-47-47-98.
Les Chants d’Avril
This innovative restaurant has an exceptional selection of wines from Muscadet and the entire Loire Valley. 2 rue Laënnec; leschantsdavril.fr.
Pickles Restaurant
Dominic Quirke’s seasonal menu is essentially a guide to the best local farmers and ingredients in the Loire. 2 rue du Marais; pickles-restaurant.com.
L’atlantide
The Michelin-starred restaurant on top of an office building has prime views of the Loire River. 16 quai Ernest Renaud; restaurant-atlantide.net.
The most forward-thinking sommeliers in the world are fixated on the Loire Valley in France. Wine pro Alex Halberstadt makes a journey from Brooklyn to the rapidly transforming city of Nantes to discover sensational Muscadet.