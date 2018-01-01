Loire Valley Travel Guide

Editors’ Picks

From Michelin-starred restaurants to Jules-Verne inspired apartment rentals, here are tips on where to dine and stay in Nantes.

Lulu Rouget

Ludovic Pouzelgues’s fanciful, intricate dishes have made this the hardest reservation to get in Nantes. 1 rue du Cheval Blanc; 011-33-2-40-47-47-98.

Les Chants d’Avril

This innovative restaurant has an exceptional selection of wines from Muscadet and the entire Loire Valley. 2 rue Laënnec; leschantsdavril.fr.

Pickles Restaurant

Dominic Quirke’s seasonal menu is essentially a guide to the best local farmers and ingredients in the Loire. 2 rue du Marais; pickles-restaurant.com.

L’atlantide

The Michelin-starred restaurant on top of an office building has prime views of the Loire River. 16 quai Ernest Renaud; restaurant-atlantide.net.