This Lodge Pan Is 'Just the Right Size' for Steak, and It's Just $13 Right Now

Cast iron pans are one of the most useful pieces of equipment in any kitchen. They hold heat impeccably, sear foods to perfection, and can be used on virtually any heat source, including an open fire. In fact, when you converge the pan with a grill-like surface, it only creates even more golden-brown results.

This unique ability to sear ingredients is one of the main reasons why Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this Lodge cast iron grill pan. And now that it's at the lowest price we've seen in months, it's the perfect time to add it to your cart.

Lodge 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan

Amazon

This pan is as classic-Lodge as it gets. It’s made with cast iron, and comes pre-seasoned so that you’re able to use it straight away. It’s 6.5-inches in diameter, so it’s perfect for searing proteins, vegetables, or even fruit for a quick dessert. It even has a rounded shape, which makes it very easy to use on your stovetop, plus it has a handle just like a classic skillet.

On the pans surface are raised lines to lift your ingredients and impart rich sear and elevate the meat away from its juices The pan also has two draining spouts from each side, which makes pouring out excess fat or liquids easy.

It can be used on any stovetop, including induction, and it’s heat safe up to 650˚F. Use it so sear, braise, saute, or roast — the options are endless. When it comes to cleaning up, it’s best to hand wash, dry it, then rub it with a bit of cooking oil to keep it seasoned.

Amazon shoppers consistently call out how well this pan sears foods, saying it’s perfect for steaks especially. One shopper wrote that it’s “just the right size” for an 8-ounce piece of steak or fish. A second customer said that it “holds heat well,” and even adds that it "stays hot after putting the meat on.” They also love how the walls of the pan help hold in any splatter, too.

More users call out that it’s great for nights where you’re just cooking for one or two people too, searing anything from steak, to chicken, fish, and vegetables. “Perfect for one, and as expected, heat distribution is great,” a shopper added. “It’s easy to clean and a wonderful addition to my collection.”

So, if you want to sear up foods perfectly all year round, this is the pan to grab. Add it to your cart now while it’s still $13.

At the time of publishing, the price was $13.

