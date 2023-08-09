Lodge's Bestselling Scrubbing Pad Pulls 'Crusty Gunk' Off Cast Iron in 'Less Than a Minute'

There’s nothing like a cast iron skillet. These pieces are staples thanks to their versatility and performance. There’s just one problem: Cleaning stuck-on food off the surface can be difficult. For those days when a bit of warm water and gentle soap just isn’t cutting it, you’ll want just one simple tool: A chain mail scrubber.

Yes, it’s made from the same material used to protect the knights of the round table, but it also works wonders on cleaning up cast iron skillets. In fact, according to Amazon shoppers, it does it all without damaging or removing any seasoning from the pan. Best of all, it’s just $20 at Amazon right now.

Lodge Scrubbing Pad

Amazon

Lodge is known for cast iron cookware and the brand designed this scrubbing pad to help clean your most cherished cast iron pieces. It’s made with stainless steel chainmail, which is rough enough to scrape stuck-on food off, but importantly, won’t strip your pan’s seasoning. The pad is rectangular and small at just 1.01- by 5.21- by 0.75-inches, so it’s easy to hold as you clean.

You don’t need anything but warm water and this pad to remove stuck-on bits of food from your cast iron skillets. And while it does require some elbow grease, you don’t have to worry about scrubbing too hard, since the silicone core of the pad compresses down to relieve pressure and prevent any damage to the pan, according to the brand. After using the scrubbing pad, simply throw it in the dishwasher, and it will be ready for next time.

This bestselling scrubbing pad has earned over 4,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for how well it gets their cast iron pans clean. One shopper had a sticky, crusted mess after cooking steaks with barbecue sauce and after trying a few other methods, they grabbed this chainmail scrubber. It was the only method that worked, they said, writing it “pulls all the crusty gunk off quickly.”

“Works like a charm,” a second customer said, after using it on some stuck-on bits. “I just run a little water and swipe this pad around the skillet. Takes less than a minute to clean now,” they added.

Keep your beloved cast iron pans immaculate with this chainmail scrubbing pad by Lodge. It’s only $20 at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

