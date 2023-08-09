Lodge's Bestselling Scrubbing Pad Pulls 'Crusty Gunk' Off Cast Iron in 'Less Than a Minute'

Grab one today for only $20.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

QT: Cast Iron Scrubber Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

There’s nothing like a cast iron skillet. These pieces are staples thanks to their versatility and performance. There’s just one problem: Cleaning stuck-on food off the surface can be difficult. For those days when a bit of warm water and gentle soap just isn’t cutting it, you’ll want just one simple tool: A chain mail scrubber.

Yes, it’s made from the same material used to protect the knights of the round table, but it also works wonders on cleaning up cast iron skillets. In fact, according to Amazon shoppers, it does it all without damaging or removing any seasoning from the pan. Best of all, it’s just $20 at Amazon right now.

Lodge Scrubbing Pad

Amazon Lodge ACM10R41 Scrubbing pad

Amazon

Lodge is known for cast iron cookware and the brand designed this scrubbing pad to help clean your most cherished cast iron pieces. It’s made with stainless steel chainmail, which is rough enough to scrape stuck-on food off, but importantly, won’t strip your pan’s seasoning. The pad is rectangular and small at just 1.01- by 5.21- by 0.75-inches, so it’s easy to hold as you clean.

You don’t need anything but warm water and this pad to remove stuck-on bits of food from your cast iron skillets. And while it does require some elbow grease, you don’t have to worry about scrubbing too hard, since the silicone core of the pad compresses down to relieve pressure and prevent any damage to the pan, according to the brand. After using the scrubbing pad, simply throw it in the dishwasher, and it will be ready for next time. 

This bestselling scrubbing pad has earned over 4,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for how well it gets their cast iron pans clean. One shopper had a sticky, crusted mess after cooking steaks with barbecue sauce and after trying a few other methods, they grabbed this chainmail scrubber. It was the only method that worked, they said, writing it “pulls all the crusty gunk off quickly.”

Works like a charm,” a second customer said, after using it on some stuck-on bits. “I just run a little water and swipe this pad around the skillet. Takes less than a minute to clean now,” they added. 

Keep your beloved cast iron pans immaculate with this chainmail scrubbing pad by Lodge. It’s only $20 at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Guyuyii Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids Tout
Amazon Shoppers Bought These Kitchen Products for Their RVs, but Their Space-Saving Designs Make Them Practical for Any Kitchen
Target Shoppers Say They've Replaced All Their Dinnerware with These 'Perfect' Pasta Bowls That Are Under $1 Apiece Tout
Target Shoppers Replaced All Their Dinnerware with These Pasta Bowls That Only Cost 50 Cents Apiece
Amazon Prime Day Espresso Maker Tout
The 8 Best Deals on Espresso Machines to Shop Before Prime Day—Prices Start at Just $35
Related Articles
Best Sellers Roundup: Amazon's Best-Selling Grill Tools Under $20 Tout
These 8 Bestselling Tools Are Game-Changers for the Grill, and They’re All Under $20
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, 6.5 Inch Tout
This Lodge Pan Is 'Just the Right Size' for Steak, and It's Just $13 Right Now
Grill Rescue BBQ Replaceable Scraper
This Grill Brush That 'Vaporizes' Stuck-On Food Is 'Safer' and More 'Effective' Than Bristle Brushes
Genius Grilling Gadgets Tout
10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet
Weber Style Professional Grade Grill Pan Tout
This Is the 'Perfect Pan for Cooking Salmon,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Only $31
QT: Blackstone Cleaning Tout
Blackstone Owners Call This Kit ‘the Perfect Grill Cleaner,’ and It’s on Sale
QT: Ninja Air Fryer Tout
This Bestselling 'Compact' Yet 'Powerful' Ninja Air Fryer Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Rubbermaid Sink Protector Mat Tout
This $8 Amazon Find Is a 'Must-Have' for Protecting Your Kitchen Sink
Three cast iron Dutch ovens sit near an outdoor firepit.
The Best Camping Cookware, According to Chefs Who Love to Get Outdoors
Bestselling Back to School Lunch Boxes Tout
Trending: These Bestselling Back-to-School Lunch Boxes Are Also Great for On-the-Go Adults
Scrub Pad in a Cast Iron Skillet
The Best Dish Scrubbers to Clean and Care for Your Cookware
Spray Mop Testing
The 5 Best Spray Mops of 2023, According to Our Tests
REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials Tout
REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials
Le Creuset Deep Teal and Ganache Last Chance Tout
Le Creuset Is Discontinuing These Two Colors Forever, and Several Pieces Are on Rare Sale
Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins Tout
20,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Container Set for Organizing Their Fridge and Pantry, and It’s 50% Off
Barbie; kitchen appliances
Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13