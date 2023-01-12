Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle — and It’s 41% Off Right Now

Did someone say pancakes?

By
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on January 12, 2023

Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
With the cold weather, I’ve been staying at home much more. All I want to eat are diner foods — pancakes, burgers, grilled cheeses — without the inconvenience of having to go to a diner. It’s about this time every year that I break out my Lodge griddle, which can make all of these dishes, and then some. 

If you don’t have a Lodge griddle, you really should. But don’t just take my word for it — it has over 17,500 perfect reviews on Amazon, too. And the best news? Right now you can score one for 41% off.

Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle

Amazon

To buy: Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle, $35 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Griddles in general are fantastic — it’s like adding a diner flat top to your stove at home. But this Lodge griddle is truly at the top of its class. If you have a Lodge cast iron pan, or you’ve heard great things about them (one of these has to be true), think of this griddle as that pan, just with much more surface area. Because it goes over two burners instead of one, you can make several pancakes at once, perfect your smash burger technique, and even host an at-home hibachi night if you’re up for it. 

This griddle is made from cast iron, and comes pre-seasoned, meaning it’s ready to go right out of the box. It works on stovetops, ovens, and even on your grill. It’s a little heavy — after all, it is a piece of cast iron — but that’s fine, especially since you don’t need to move it around to cook. The best part of this griddle is that it’s reversible. One side is flat, and the other is ribbed, making it easy to essentially bring your grill indoors without sacrificing grill marks. 

RELATED: The 5 Best Cast Iron Skillets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

But don’t just take my word for it. Over 17,500 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this griddle thanks to its durability, ease of use, and heat distribution. One reviewer writes, “Bought this as a present for my son at his request and he loves it. He uses it all the time for both his outdoor grill and inside on his gas stove. Easy to use, easy to clean, versatile, great purchase.”

Another adds, “Simply superb construction with the quality and workmanship one expects from Lodge. I have used it successfully as a fantastic pizza pan (produces beautiful rectangular pizzas), a baking tray for bread and cookies, and as a grill on an electric stove placed sideways for various veggie kabob recipes.” 

If you even remotely like pancakes, I recommend snapping up this deal ASAP. At 41% off, this griddle is a serious steal. 

