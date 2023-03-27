My Mini Cast Iron Skillet Is the Most Versatile Pan I Own—and This Lodge Version Is Just $10

Cook everything from eggs to cornbread.

Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on March 27, 2023

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 6-1/2-Inch Skillet Tout
At first glance, a mini skillet doesn’t look special — it might even seem dainty compared to the imposing cast iron skillets out there that experienced home cooks use to sear steaks and bake pizzas. But I’ve owned my mini cast iron skillet for more than five years, and have discovered that it’s actually one of the most practical, versatile pieces of cookware in my kitchen. 

Even if you already own a large cast iron skillet, you need to add a smaller version to your kitchen. And right now this 6.5-inch version from Lodge is only $10 on Amazon, which is a steal considering just how much you can cook in it, and how often you’ll use it. 

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 6-1/2-Inch Skillet

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $10 at amazon.com

Home cooks, like myself, are devoted to cast iron skillets thanks to their ease of use, even for beginners. According to the brand, the heavy duty material can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and the design ensures heat will be distributed evenly throughout the base of the skillet. This particular version from Lodge is made from the same material as the larger versions, and it comes pre-seasoned which takes some of the leg work out of using it (although you will have to occasionally reseason it if you want it to last). 

Even though a skillet of this size is small, it’s endlessly versatile. To get acquainted with the capabilities of this size-skillet, let’s start with breakfast: I’ve found this is  the ideal size for frying two eggs to crispy, golden-edged perfection, or one egg and a few slabs of bacon. When the eggs and bacon are done cooking, I brown a couple pieces of bread in the leftover oil and fat. 

But a 6.5-inch skillet is especially handy if you’re frequently cooking for two. I have prepared many low maintenance dinners consisting of a couple small chicken breasts or a medium sized pork chop in a skillet like this one, and found everything fits comfortably without any overcrowding. 

We frequently host friends for dinner and find a wide variety of uses on those occasions. I have baked small portions of biscuits or cornbread in my skillet, and have also used mine to hold shareable snacks like baked brie and queso fundido

With over 7,800 perfect ratings on Amazon, I’m clearly not the only one who considers a mini skillet a kitchen essential.  “I have a much bigger cast iron skillet that I love, but I wanted something smaller to use more often throughout the week. It’s so much easier to clean than my big guy, and with a smaller size the cooking is faster,” one reviewer wrote.

“I use these for single serve or small amounts of foods,” another shopper added. They love that it’s perfect for cooking out of and serving, too. 

This is the smaller cast iron skillet version your kitchen has been missing.  Add this Lodge to your kitchen today for just $10. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $10.

