Lodge Makes the Best Tool for Grilling Vegetables, and Right Now It’s on Sale

If you haven’t started already, you’re probably at least eagerly anticipating summer grilling. Gathering all your gear together is the first step — you need the perfect grill brush to clean your grates and the right grill set (which should include a spatula and tongs) to bring to the cookout. And if you’re planning to grill any vegetables this summer, you need one more essential tool.

This Lodge cast iron grill basket is one piece of cookware you should have handy this summer. We think it offers the best way to grill vegetables, and right now you can grab one for yourself for just $30 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 12-Inch Grill Basket, $30 (originally $44) at amazon.com

Anyone who has grilled before knows that small pieces of food can sometimes slip between the grill grates and catch on fire. This not only leaves residue behind on the grill (which in turn makes it harder to clean), but also wastes the food you were so eager to eat and serve.

Avoid all that hassle with this 12-inch grill basket. It has small handles on the side for easy transport to and from the grill. However, the standout feature is the tear-shaped holes on the surface, so that the flames from the grill can reach your vegetables – whether it’s sliced carrots and zucchini, ears of corn, halved bell peppers, or spears of asparagus. This way, the vegetables are infused with smokey, grilled flavor, without burning or falling through the grates.

We interviewed four chefs to determine 10 essential grilling tools, and this Lodge grill basket made the cut. That’s because this 12-inch pan has enough space to feed four people, as well as to spread out your vegetables, so they cook evenly. The holes in the bottom of the pan allow enough heat from the grill to reach the vegetables, resulting in the perfect char. And like many of Lodge’s beloved cast iron pieces, the pre-seasoned pan prevents food from sticking to its surface.

Lodge is known for making durable cast iron cookware that lasts decades, if not generations. This grill basket is no different — it can be used repeatedly on open flames without warping, and the cast iron material is excellent at retaining heat.

If you want to master grilling vegetables, you need to grab this Lodge grill basket. At just $30, it’s a great deal for a tool you’ll use all summer.

At the time of publishing, the price was $30.

