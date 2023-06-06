Lodge Makes the Best Tool for Grilling Vegetables, and Right Now It’s on Sale

We’re convinced it’s a must-have.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

lodge grill basket one-off tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

If you haven’t started already, you’re probably at least eagerly anticipating summer grilling. Gathering all your gear together is the first step — you need the perfect grill brush to clean your grates and the right grill set (which should include a spatula and tongs) to bring to the cookout. And if you’re planning to grill any vegetables this summer, you need one more essential tool. 

This Lodge cast iron grill basket is one piece of cookware you should have handy this summer. We think it offers the best way to grill vegetables, and right now you can grab one for yourself for just $30 at Amazon.

LODGE 12" Cast Iron Dual Handle Grill Basket

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 12-Inch Grill Basket, $30 (originally $44) at amazon.com 

Anyone who has grilled before knows that small pieces of food can sometimes slip between the grill grates and catch on fire. This not only leaves residue behind on the grill (which in turn makes it harder to clean), but also wastes the food you were so eager to eat and serve. 

Avoid all that hassle with this 12-inch grill basket. It has small handles on the side for easy transport to and from the grill. However, the standout feature is the tear-shaped holes on the surface, so that the flames from the grill can reach your vegetables – whether it’s sliced carrots and zucchini, ears of corn, halved bell peppers, or spears of asparagus. This way, the vegetables are infused with smokey, grilled flavor, without burning or falling through the grates.

We interviewed four chefs to determine 10 essential grilling tools, and this Lodge grill basket made the cut. That’s because this 12-inch pan has enough space to feed four people, as well as to spread out your vegetables, so they cook evenly. The holes in the bottom of the pan allow enough heat from the grill to reach the vegetables, resulting in the perfect char. And like many of Lodge’s beloved cast iron pieces, the pre-seasoned pan prevents food from sticking to its surface. 

Lodge is known for making durable cast iron cookware that lasts decades, if not generations. This grill basket is no different — it can be used repeatedly on open flames without warping, and the cast iron material is excellent at retaining heat.

If you want to master grilling vegetables, you need to grab this Lodge grill basket. At just $30, it’s a great deal for a tool you’ll use all summer. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $30. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Outdoor Rug Tout
I Finally Feel Comfortable in My Backyard Thanks to This $40 Rug from Amazon
If You're Short on Counter Space, This 'Genius' Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14 tout
If You're Short on Counter Space, This Clever Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14
veggie slicer sale one off Tout
This Vegetable Slicer with 20,400+ Five-Star Ratings ‘Makes Chopping a Breeze,’ and It’s 55% Off
Related Articles
Grillng Tools
10 Essential Grilling Tools, According to Chefs
Best Member-Only Weekend Deals Tout
Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7
MDW Camping Deals Tout
The 7 Best Last-Chance Camping Deals to Grab at Amazon: Up to 42% Off
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper Tout
Grill Owners Say This Heavy-Duty Brush Cleans Stuck-On Food in ‘2 Minutes Flat,’ and It’s Now $16
Our Absolute Favorite Carbon Steel Frying Pan Is 30 Off Right Now Tout
Our Absolute Favorite Carbon Steel Frying Pan Is 30% Off Right Now
Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
We Tested and Found the Best Cast Iron Cookware Pieces to Add to Your Kitchen
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
Amazons 2023 Fathers Day Gift Guide Is Here These Are the Best Kitchen Picks Tout
Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks
KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven Tout
These Are the 11 Best Kitchen Deals at Gilt for Memorial Day Weekend, and Prices Start at Just $22
Best Grilling Tools
I Cook Steak Once a Week in the Summer, and I Use These 7 Products Every Time
Williams Sonoma Sale Round Up Tout
Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend
Best Amazon MDW Deals Tout
Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazonz
Charcoal Companion Nonstick Kabob Grilling Baskets Tout
I’ve Been Grilling Daily for 10+ Years, and These Are the 7 Products I Always Use
veggie slicer sale one off Tout
This Vegetable Slicer with 20,400+ Five-Star Ratings ‘Makes Chopping a Breeze,’ and It’s 55% Off
Best Grill Deals Tout
Amazon Dropped Memorial Day Grill Deals on Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and More—and Prices Start at $28
New Releases at Amazon Tout
New Releases from Yeti, Cosori, and More Just Landed at Amazon, and These Are 7 We’re Eyeing