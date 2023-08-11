Amazon Shoppers Say This Lodge Cast Iron Wok Works So Much Better Than Carbon Steel, and It’s on Sale

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on August 11, 2023

Amazon Lodge BOLD 14 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Wok
Cast iron skillets are all the rage right now, but I’ve heard enough about them. I have four different cast iron pans in different sizes for cooking everything from a single egg to an entire pizza. I get how useful they are already, and I’m ready to expand my horizons and experiment with new types of cast iron cookware. In fact, I think I might have found the cast iron product I’m going to try next. 

This sleek wok is one of Lodge’s lesser known cast iron cookware products,  but it’s just as effective. Anyone who loves to stir-fry vegetables and rice should own it, and right now it’s 44% off at Amazon.

Lodge 14-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Wok

Amazon Lodge BOLD 14 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Wok; Design-Forward Cookware

Amazon

Lodge’s cast iron wok measures 14-inches across, and is made from cast iron. Typically woks are made from carbon steel because it’s lighter, and conducts heat effectively. While you won’t be able to move this cast iron version around quite as easily since the handles on either side will get extremely hot, there is one big benefit: The flat base means it can rest on any stovetop easily. Beyond being an excellent option for home cooks because of this, it will also get extremely hot thanks to its material, and retain that heat well. 

For around 120 years, Lodge has been manufacturing cast iron cookware that has earned a reputation for dependability and durability — when properly cared for Lodge cast iron can last for decades. And it’s naturally nonstick thanks to the fact that it's pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, so you can use it the moment it arrives on your doorstep. 

Woks are typically used for high-heat cooking, in particular stir-frying vegetables, tofu, and meat — but it's perhaps a more versatile style of cookware that you think. Because of the high sides, which aid in the stir-frying process, it can also be filled with water or oil to boil and deep-fry foods. 

According to Amazon shoppers, who have given it more than 6,000 five-star ratings, this Lodge wok can accomplish all of these tasks — perhaps even more effectively than traditional carbon steel. One shopper wrote, “I have literally thrown out all of my steel woks and now only use this one.”

Another shopper called the pan “magnificent,” and wrote that it works “perfectly for stir-frying vegetables and fried rice.” They added that it can take on any “pan frying and sauteing [recipe] that requires constant stirring,” and that the “the high walls prevent any of your food from jumping out of the pan and onto the stove.”

Cast iron skillets are great, but if you’re eager to explore all the possibilities cast iron cookware has to offer, you need this Lodge wok — and now that it's on sale, this is your chance to grab one for yourself. 

At the time of publishing the price was $50. 

