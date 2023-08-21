This Lodge Skillet Is 'Better at Being Nonstick Than Actual Nonstick Cookware'—and It's Nearly 30% Off

Bacon, burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on August 21, 2023

In my childhood days, waking up to the smell of bacon sizzling on my mom’s cast iron skillet was the ultimate start to the day. One now sits on my stovetop, seasoned and ready to go. Cast iron pans are kitchen workhorses, so durable they can take anything. Yes, they are heavier than other kinds of pans, but they can retain heat and cook and sear foods to perfection.

Whether you own a whole set or are just starting out, chances are you don’t have this piece in your collection. And other than being made by Lodge, here’s the best part: It’s nearly 30% off at Amazon.

Lodge Bold 12-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Square Griddle

Amazon Lodge BOLD 12 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Square Griddle

Amazon

Lodge has been around since 1896 and is a well-trusted brand for its cookware, especially since it’s both affordable and long-lasting. The Lodge 12-inch cast iron square griddle comes pre-seasoned, so you can start cooking on it right away. It has ample space, measuring 12- by 12- by 0.75-inches, to cook long strips of bacon without squishing them up to fit in the pan. This skillet has two handles, a long one and a helper handle, making it easy to move it around, and low walls that are slanted and allow for easy access during cooking. Whether you’re searing steaks, cooking hamburgers, roasting vegetables, or making pancakes, this pan can handle it all.

While cast iron, especially when pre-seasoned, is naturally nonstick, the brand recommends cooking food that contains more fat or oil a few times after first getting the pan. This process will help to build up the seasoning. You can use this pan inside on stoves, in ovens, or take it outside to use on grills or even campfires.

Amazon shoppers have given this skillet over 1,300 five-star ratings for how well it cooks their food and how big its cooking area is. This is “a must-have for your kitchen or camping set,” one customer wrote. They use it almost every day and add that it is “better at being nonstick than their actual nonstick cookware.”

Another shopper writes this is their “go-to pan” and takes it along when they go camping, fishing, and on road trips. They write that they “can cook a lot of bacon and still have space for eggs” and have made fish, steak, pancakes, pizza, and more on it.

If you’re ready to fall in love with cast iron and have plenty of space to cook your favorite foods, grab the Lodge 12-inch cast iron square griddle while it’s nearly 30% off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $50.

