Shop 13 of the Best Deals on Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, Griddles and More, Starting at Just $13

It's no secret at this point: Cast iron is a well loved kitchen essential. Home cooks and pro chefs love it and get the most out of each piece alike, whether it’s a trusty skillet or an enameled Dutch oven. And Lodge is one brand that sticks out.

Crafting up less-expensive cast iron pieces since 1896, there are tons of durable, good-quality options worth grabbing from the brand. And if you've been in the market, I've got extra good news. A ton of their pieces are on sale at Amazon, up to 43% off. Shop 13 of the best deals below, ranging from grill pans, to griddles, skillets, and Dutch ovens. Prices start at just $13.

Best Lodge Cast Iron Deals on Amazon

If you don’t have a cast iron skillet yet, you might want to fast-track your way to one now. They cook up foods like no other pan, especially if you like your meals to be crispy and golden brown. They’ll also likely last a long time if you season and maintain them properly, and most of all, you don’t have to pay a premium to get one.

This 10.25-inch one from Lodge is our favorite cast iron skillet after testing tons of popular ones on the market. At just $25 right now, you’ll get a pan that can produce super even browning, cook consistently, clean easily, and it even has a large handle to make going from stovetop to oven a breeze.

This pan also comes with a silicone hot handle holder, which is especially key if you plan to serve in it or need to hold it after it’s come out of the oven.

Among the skillets are simple pans, too. This 43% off 12-inch one has two handles to grab onto without the bulk of the long handles you typically see on skillets. It’s perfect for baking in the oven, but also great on the stovetop since it’ll take up a little less room. And, the 12-inch surface area will prove to be useful for larger-batch cooking for meal prep or for families.

And, aside from using it on the stove and in the oven, you can pop most of these seasoned cast iron pieces on the grill or over a campfire too, so it’s a must if you plan to do any warmer-weather cooking this year.

If you want the grill effect without even stepping outside there’s an option for that as well. Get those cross-marked patterns on your proteins, vegetables, and fruits with the 10.5-inch square grill pan while it’s just $22. It’s another tested favorite of ours, landing a comfortable spot in our grill pan buying guide. Despite its lower price point, it still has superior heat-holding capabilities.

Along with the grill pan and skillets, Lodge’s griddle pan also made its way on our favorites list. For the best cast iron option to bubble up pancakes, omelets, burgers, and more, grab the 20-inch reversible griddle. It comes with a smooth side for all of your breakfast (and lunch and dinner) needs.

You can flip it right over to get to the grilling surface. It’s great if you want a little more surface area than a pan would provide, plus it has a reservoir to collect grease.

And, if you’re in need of a Dutch oven, you should score this Lodge option while it’s on sale. The 6-quart oven is a great place to start if you don’t own one already, since it has the most versatile capacity in our opinion.

You’ll be able to cook most things in it, from sauces, to stews, to baked breads and more. And if you’re looking for a different size, they have more on sale, too.

The 7.5-quart one is on sale, and is ideal for larger roasts and bigger, family-sized meals. Grab the smaller 3-quart size if you cook a lot just for yourself or one other person, or if you want to use your Dutch oven for smaller batch sauces, preserves, and more.

Whether you’re aiming to start a cast iron collection, or if you want to add a few extra pieces, there are so many options on sale right now well worth grabbing. Their heat-holding, durable design makes them a lifetime essential in the kitchen, plus you can use most pieces on your stove top, oven, or grill for the best food all-year round.

