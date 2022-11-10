Black Friday Isn’t Here Yet, but Amazon Already Dropped Deep Discounts on Lodge Cast Iron Cookware

Skillets, Dutch ovens, and more, starting at just $9.

Published on November 10, 2022

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may still seem quite a ways away, but there are already deals to be found on Amazon. In fact, you get the chance to beat the rush and score discounts just as good, without having to worry about the items you want selling out. 

This week, we’re eyeing discounts on Lodge cast iron favorites that you can snag now and then use to cook your Thanksgiving meal. Because no matter what’s on your menu — rolls, casseroles, stuffing, or pie — cast iron cookware is up to the task..

Lodge is a staple brand for many home cooks, and for good reason. We’ve long touted the benefits of cast iron, like its versatility and durability, and of Lodge as a brand putting out well-made pieces that last decades at truly affordable prices. Watching for great deals like these can help you stock up on new cooking tools that’ll last decades, for even less, while saving more money for holiday gift shopping.

Top Early Black Friday Lodge Deals:


Even if these top deals aren’t the ones for you, we’ve rounded up an array of Lodge cookware on sale now, from classic skillets and Dutch ovens to specialized tools for cooking a perfect stir-fry or cornbread. Here are all the best early Black Friday Lodge deals to start adding to your cart now, while they’re still available. 

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $30) at amazon.com

If there was to be a designated cast iron starting point, it’d likely be this classic skillet. A perfect baseline to cast iron cooking, it’s easy to use and clean and highly effective for cooking many common dishes.

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole With Steel Knob and Loop Handles, $80 (was $120) at amazon.com

An all-in-one piece of cookware if we’ve ever seen one, this dish allows you to marinate your meat or veggies, then cook them, and finally serve them, all from one attractive and functional dish. Not only does it cook evenly and produce a delicious meal, but it looks gorgeous at the center of the table too.

Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, 10.25", Black

Amazon

To buy: Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $50 (was $75) at amazon.com

The ultimate multi-purpose tool, this combo cast iron cookware actually doubles as two separate pieces — one deep skillet or small Dutch oven, plus a shallow skillet, too, so you can cook two dishes at once. If you don’t need to, the shallow side can be flipped and used as a lid.

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 11-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $60 (was $80) at amazon.com

Another rather classic option, this is a slightly bigger step up and incorporates an enamel coating. It’s meant to be the perfect tool for braising or sauteeing any type of meat and is safe to use on any cooktop type, as well as in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: Lodge Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Griddle, $20 (was $33) at amazon.com

Pre-seasoned and ready to help you whip up a perfect weekend breakfast feast, this roomy griddle is perfect for cooking up bacon, eggs, and pancakes in no time — plus it’s nearly 40%off and a sweet deal.

Lodge BW8WP 8 Seasoned Cast Iron Wedge Pan

Amazon

To buy: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wedge Pan, $20 (was $30) at amazon.com

If your kitchen is stocked with all the cast iron basics, it’s time to level up to something more unique, like this wedge pan. It’s perfect for making anything you want in individual slices, like a cake or cornbread. Slices cook evenly because of the cast iron design, and lift out easily for perfect single-serve baking. 

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles
Amazon

To buy: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles, $50 (was $76) at amazon.com

A Dutch oven is a staple of cast iron cooking, with an endless array of potential uses to uncover and explore. Within one 5-quart piece you can sear, braise, marinate, roast, broil, simmer, bake, and boil. The question is more, what can't you use this for?

Lodge BOLD 14 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Wok

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 14-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Wok, $50 (was $75) at amazon.com
Woks are perfectly designed for stir frying, with high sides and even heat distribution that makes it easy to move food around and get every bit cooked. Add to that the heat retention and cooking prowess of cast iron, and you’ve got quite the stir fry tool.

Lodge Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Amazon

To buy: Lodge Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $9 (was $12) at amazon.com

If you’ve already grabbed all the cookware you need, snagging one of these handle holders may be your best bet. The tools, designed by Lodge, are perfect for slipping on the handles of a skillet, grill pan, or other cookware, so you can hold and move them without being burnt.

Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet

Amazon

To buy: Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $40 (was $50) at amazon.com

Not a cast iron convert? Lodge also makes a few high-quality pieces in carbon steel, like this stunning skillet. Less heavy than cast iron, it still provides the same heat retention and even cooking that makes cast iron popular, and is a top option for browning and searing meat and veggies.

Get a jump on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday insanity and start shopping for your kitchen favorites now, especially when there are such great deals to score on Lodge. 

