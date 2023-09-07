You're Likely Missing This Lodge Piece from Your Collection, But 6,700+ Shoppers Say They 'Wish They'd Bought One Sooner'

September 7, 2023

When outfitting a kitchen, cast iron pans are the epitome of essential cookware. And as we head into the fall season, braised dishes are key items on the menu. Their heat-holding and shallow, wide shape cook up all of our best stewy, slow-cooked recipes, casseroles, and a whole lot more.

And right now, Lodge’s trusted 3.6-quart cast iron casserole pan is nearly 40% off at Amazon, just in time to heed the call.

Lodge 3.6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole

Amazon Lodge EC3CC13 Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole

Amazon

Like other Lodge pieces, this cast iron covered casserole is built to last, and it will become a pan you will reach for again and again to prepare home-cooked meals. The pan is made of chip-resistant, enameled cast iron, making it naturally non-stick, too. The 3.6-quart capacity is the perfect size to whip up classic dishes like macaroni and cheese, pot pies, baked pasta, stir-fries, or braised short ribs. 

The lid fits tightly to seal in moisture, and like any other of Lodge’s cast iron pans, it evenly distributes and retains heat well. This pan can be used anywhere you’re cooking a meal, since it works with any stovetop, and can go in the oven up to 500°F.

Plus, when you’re ready to serve the meal, there's no need to move the food over into another dish, as this enameled cast iron casserole will adorn your table in style. Plus, it’s easy to clean — the brand recommends washing it by hand using warm, soapy water. Pick up this creamy oyster white or this fun Caribbean blue on sale.

Amazon shoppers praise this cast iron pan, giving it over 6,700 five-star ratings for its versatility and performance. One shopper writes they “could not love this pan more” and uses it several times during the week and adds that “this is the perfect size,” and “wish they’d bought one sooner.”

“It’s great for everything,” another customer wrote. They use it for frying eggs, making pancakes, sautéing chicken, and making roux, and love that they can put it in the oven. A third shopper says it’s a “must-have for folks who love to cook.”

If you’re ready to add this versatile cast iron piece to your collection, grab this Lodge 3.6-quart cast iron casserole while it’s on sale for $80 at Amazon.

