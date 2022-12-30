Over 18,400 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Lodge ‘Workhorse’ — and It’s 50% Off Right Now

After several holidays in a row where pans flooded my stovetop, I’ve been looking for ways to simplify and reset my kitchen as we head into 2023. Spice rack organization came first, but recently, my eyes have been on my pots and pans. I don’t need a complete overhaul, but it would be nice to have a pot and pan that is my new go-to. If you’re in the same spot, you’re in luck: The perfect workhorse piece is 50% off at Amazon right now.

Lodge is known to make excellent cast iron cookware, and not only is its combo cooker getting a huge price cut, it also has over 18,400 perfect ratings. Shoppers love the set for its durability and versatility.

To buy: Lodge 3.2-Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $40 (originally $80) at amazon.com

In fact, one reviewer writes that it’s “Great for all the things you want from cast iron — quick and thorough searing, durability, solid pre-seasoning.” They add that they particularly appreciate its versatility. “I use the skillet for all skillet things (mostly searing steaks, frying chicken and cooking eggs in my case), and it makes a great (though small) Dutch oven for pot roasts [and] braised short ribs.”

The Lodge Combo Cooker is a 3.2-quart deep cast iron pot, with a lid that doubles as a 10.25-inch cast iron skillet. Each piece has already been seasoned, although shoppers recommend adding a few layers once it arrives. Its design is specifically made for baking loaves of bread, but it can do so much beyond that. Once it’s ready to go, it can be used to make hearty one-pot meals or you can add a side dish without having to sacrifice storage space afterwards.

One reviewer is obsessed with the design, writing, “The size and the cover that it comes with makes it a serious workhorse. From making some scrambled eggs for breakfast to whipping up stir fries to making Indian-style curries and everything in between — this one does it all. Seasoning gets better with use; really easy to clean and keep going with it.”

We’re not sure what 2023 will hold, but we can say one thing for certain: 50% off Lodge cast iron doesn’t come around often, so it’s worth jumping on this sale before it’s gone for good.