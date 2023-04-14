These 5 Tools for Are Essential for Caring for Cast Iron—and Prices Start at Just $6

It’s time to stock up.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lodge Cleaning Accessories Tout
Photo:

Lodge

Cast iron cookware has almost too many benefits to count. It retains heat well, is simple to use, and is compatible with any stovetop, even an open flame. It’s even easy to clean, which is great because while cooking is an enjoyable activity, doing the dishes is not. 

But with all that being said, there are some essential steps you need to take to care for your cast iron cookware. Thankfully, Lodge, a leading brand in cast iron that has been making it since 1896, has some great products to help out. From seasoning spray to keep your skillet in tiptop shape to rust erasers for restoring old pans, there are some great tools to check out, right on Amazon. Best of all, prices start at just $6. 

The Best Lodge Cast Iron Care Tools on Amazon

Seasoning Spray

Lodge A-SPRAY Seasoning Spray

Amazon

To buy: $12 at amazon.com

All of Lodge’s cast iron pieces are designed for years of use, but you need to season them to ensure nothing sticks. This seasoning spray from the brand is 100% canola oil, and has adjustable spray settings to ensure you get an even coat on your cookware. This will help prevent any tackiness or over-seasoned or under-seasoned areas. 

2-Pack of Grill Pan Scrapers

Lodge SCRAPERGPK Durable Grill Pan Scrapers

Amazon

To buy: $6 at amazon.com

Lodge’s Grill Pans are great for achieving stunning sear marks while indoors, but if food gets stuck in between the ridges, it can be difficult to clean. These grill scrapers solve that problem. They have little teeth designed to fit into the ridges, making it easy to remove food from crevices and corners. And because they’re made from molded polycarbonate, they won’t scratch your pan while you scrape. You can also use the straight edge on flat surfaces like traditional skillets, griddles, and more. 

10-Inch Scrub Brush

Lodge SCRBRSH Scrub Brush

Amazon

To buy: $9 at amazon.com

Because Lodge recommends cleaning its cast iron with a bristled brush, it only makes sense it makes one perfect for the task. This 10-inch brush is in many ways, an oversized toothbrush. It has an ergonomic design and dense bristles that won’t harm your seasoning, saving you time and effort. 

Rust Eraser 

Rust Eraser

Amazon

To buy: $10 (originally $12) at amazon.com

If you don’t use your cast iron pan for a while, rust might build up. And that’s not the end of the world. This rust eraser removes rust and restores a cast iron pan to bare iron. You’ll need to season your pan after using this, but it just goes to show, it’s impossible to ruin cast iron. 

Enameled Cast Iron & Stoneware Cleaning Kit

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron & Ceramic Stoneware Care Kit

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Because Lodge also makes excellent enameled cast iron cookware like Dutch ovens, it has also come up with a set of tools designed for cleaning that type of cookware. This care kit includes a scraper brush, a bottle of cleaner, and lid protectors that help you preserve the enamel from chipping during storage. Bottom line: It has everything you need to keep your Dutch oven looking good as new. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Sinnsally Garlic Peeler Skin Remover Roller Keeper TOUT
This $7 Tool Is the Easiest Way to Peel Garlic, According to Amazon Shoppers
Small Kitchen Products
Amazon Just Added Tons of Small Kitchen Products to Make Your Mornings Smoother—Starting at $25
Masienda tout
Love Buying Ceramics Abroad? This Brand Delivers Oaxacan Pottery Right to Your Door
Related Articles
Best Dutch Ovens
The 6 Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Tests
The 16 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools of 2022
The 15 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools of 2023
Cast Iron Skillet with Bacon and Eggs
The Food & Wine Guide to Cast Iron
Le Creuset Spring Markdown Tout
Le Creuset’s Spring Sale Is the Perfect Time to Stock Up on Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $9
Lodge EC6D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge's Dutch Oven 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Version, but Is Only $63 Right Now
Reader-Loved Brand Sale/Deal Roundup: Lodge cast iron
Shop 13 of the Best Deals on Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, Griddles and More, Starting at Just $13
Weekend Deal Roundup Tout
These 10 Kitchen Deals Are Exclusive to Prime Members, and Prices Start at Just $7
The Ringer - The Original Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner
This Is the One Thing You Need to Clean Your Cast Iron Pan
Top-Rated Products Roundup: Amazon Cleaning
10 Top-Rated Cleaning Tools at Amazon to Make Your Kitchen Sparkle—Starting at $8
St. Patrick's Day Kitchen Deals Tout
All-Clad, Staub, and More Are Up to 71% Off on Amazon During Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
The Best Cookware Sets
We Found the 10 Best Cookware Sets of 2023
The Best Grill Pans
The 8 Best Grill Pans, According to Chefs
Best Bread Cloches
The Best Bread Cloches for Crispy Sourdough, Based on Our Tests
Best Cast Iron Skillets
The 5 Best Cast Iron Skillets to Last a Lifetime
8-inch Tart Pan
13 Essential Tools for French Cooking
Best Stackable Cookware Sets of 2022
The 8 Best Stackable Cookware Sets of 2023