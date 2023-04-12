Lodge's Dutch Oven 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Version, but Is Only $63 Right Now

A cast iron Dutch oven is easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware out there. Not only can it take on a long list of cooking projects, but it can withstand years of frequent use without showing any major signs of wear. And that’s exactly what you want in an expensive appliance: Long lasting multi-functionality.

There are so many Dutch ovens to choose from that picking the one that is right for you might be tricky. But here’s some news that might help: Right now, you can grab a Lodge enameled cast iron Dutch oven for 53% off.

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $63 (originally $133) at amazon.com



What sets the Lodge enameled cast iron Dutch oven apart from the pack is that it’s affordable, and homecooks still get to enjoy the same heavy-duty construction as higher end models. The enameled design can withstand temperatures up to 500° Fahrenheit, and it can be used in your oven or on your stove top.

Overall, this Lodge Dutch oven is difficult to damage. After all, Lodge has been making cast iron cookware since 1896, and its products are known for being made to last. This means you can cook with this piece frequently without worrying about it accruing damage over time. It’s one of those rare pieces of cookware you will pass down to the next generation of homecooks in your life.

And that’s a good thing, because there is so much you can make in this Dutch oven. Use it to brown chicken thighs, bake bread, slow cook a pot roast, and whip up big batches of mac and cheese or pasta sauce for family dinner. It can even be used as a deep fryer. Bottom line: You won’t run out of ways to make use of this Dutch oven.

The Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven has earned more than 5,500 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to its nearly indestructible design. “There was no sticking during the cooking process. I have seen no paint chipping inside or outside of this Dutch oven,” wrote one shopper.

Another reviewer who couldn’t justify spending hundreds of dollars on a luxury brand wrote, “This Lodge version works just as well for a fraction of the cost. Cooks well, cleans easily, and looks great.”

If you’re looking for a piece of cookware that will last your entire lifetime, you need this Lodge Dutch oven. And now that it’s on sale for just $63, this is the perfect time to grab it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $63.

