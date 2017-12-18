Five years ago, few would have pegged Pioneer Square as Seattle’s next hot neighborhood. Until recently, the historical district—one of the city’s oldest, famously rebuilt over the ruins of the devastating “Great Fire” of 1889—was best known for its seediness and for the crowds of Mariners and Seahawks fans that swarmed its streets and pubs pre-game. Yet thanks to a handful of visionary chefs, retailers, and other entrepreneurs, as well as some major property investments (real estate company Weyerhauser’s new, high-design headquarters opened on Occidental Square this past fall), Pioneer Square has sprouted some of the city’s chicest new restaurants, bars, and shops. Cruise the length of 1st Avenue South to take the measure of this neighborhood’s vibrant revitalization. —Jaime Gillin