Inside Edgehill Village, Nashville’s Newest Artists' Enclave
Edgehill Village has long appealed to the college crowd, sitting as it does on the fringe of the Vanderbilt and Belmont University campuses and surrounded by the storied studios of Music Row. It’s also home to a few big, vintage masonry buildings dating back to the 1920s that lends the area a certain industrial charm, making it a destination for architecture and history buffs. But it wasn’t until the past few years that this pedestrian-friendly, primarily residential neighborhood also became a bastion in which creative entrepreneurs could thrive. Recent retail pioneers included trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker and a J. Crew Men’s Shop, but at its core, Edgehill Village still feels authentically Nashville and the smaller, independent shops here (both new and established) are what the neighborhood is all about. —Kristin Luna