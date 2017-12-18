When husband-and-wife team Berchaun and Terri-Ann Nicholls decided to open a gelato shop in 2012, their sole reason for choosing Edgehill Village was budget. “When we were ready to open Legato, areas with higher foot traffic such as Broadway or 12South were simply not an option,” Terri-Ann explains. “We knew we would have to focus on a transitioning area, and Edgehill fit the bill. It seemed like the right kind of place on which to take a chance.” Conveniently, it was also within walking distance from their home, and the uniqueness of the historic brick building with its “high ceilings, natural light and exposed brick all felt so dreamy,” Terri-Ann says. Today, Legato Gelato is the only tried-and-true gelateria in town and features a rotating cast of flavors that run the gamut, from traditional stracciatella to more adventurous, like sweet potato with bourbon brittle, all of which are made from scratch. The Nicholls’ small business has proven to be a slam dunk in the area. “One of the best parts of opening a dessert business is that you very rarely have unhappy customers. By and large, anyone stopping in for a few scoops is in a good mood. It makes running this kind of business that much more fulfilling and satisfying.” legatogelato.com