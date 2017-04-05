Kelly Marie Thompson opened up her floral and gift boutique in 2002, four years after she moved to Logan Square herself. “I was fresh out of college, so I was a little naïve in terms of how to run a business,” she admits. Fleur quickly went from selling cut flowers to doing custom bouquets and small gifts, then weddings. This year, she booked around 80 nuptials, and while Thompson loves the brisk business and joy the bridal market brings, she cherishes her time in the shop engaging with walk-in customers, who are pretty much all neighbors. “I’ve seen babies that are now getting ready for homecomings in high school. That’s a bit of a tear-jerker,” she says. The shop—awash in Swedish wooden folding chairs, gorgeous ceramics, $40 candles, and hand-made woolen scarves—has recently become a destination for travelers looking to go beyond The Loop. “The art community has a strong presence here. There are galleries that do pop-ups and a lot of street art—not just graffiti but also installations,” she says. The preserved buildings with reasonable rents have enticed and kept the creative class here, and if there’s one cohort that loves flowers, it’s artists. They also appreciate that the zinnias and dahlias are sourced from surrounding Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana growers. “Flowers make you stop and enjoy the moment because they don’t last,” she notes. “They make people smile every single time they walk in the door.” fleurchicago.com