What to Do in Sao Paulo’s Jardins Neighborhood

When you visit São Paulo, you’ll find a huge range of experiences, from cutting-edge art galleries to fabulous shopping and some of the best dining and nightlife in the world.

But Brazil’s largest city, with its maze of highrises and urban sprawl, can be intimidating for a newcomer. That’s why many first time visitors prefer the relative calm and intimacy of the Jardins neighborhood, a green, leafy enclave within this massive metropolis. The top hotels are located here, and the tree-lined Rua Oscar Freire has the city’s most exclusive shopping, as well as some of the best restaurants. We suggest starting with the five fabulous spots here, all within a few minutes from one another (an added bonus in a city notorious for its traffic jams).

Adriana Barra

Colorful, boho-chic dresses and tunics are displayed on luggage trolleys at Brazilian designer Adriana Barra’s new flagship store. Barra also creates the vivid prints for the home-furnishings collection on the second floor.

Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo

For a traditional experience, swing by Museu de Arte de São Paulo; the 1968 Modernist building houses one of the most comprehensive Western art collections (ranging from Botticelli to Diego Rivera) in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fasano

Brazilian innovators Isay Weinfeld and Marcio Kogan designed this sexy hotel with clubby leather armchairs and Brazilian modern art. Downstairs, there’s the see-and-be-seen Italian restaurant, where São Paulo’s creative set gathers.

D.O.M.

A required stop for foodies (and big-name chefs from Alain Ducasse to Ferran Adrià), D.O.M. serves a tasting menu by pioneering chef Alex Atala that showcases Brazilian flavors. Two standouts: the shrimp infused with cashew juice and tamarind and the banana-lime dessert scented with floral priprioca root, previously used only for perfume.