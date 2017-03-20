Where to Stay Around Paris’ Place Vendome

Paris is one of the world’s great hotel cities. Aside from virtually every major big brand name, there are smaller, beautifully-designed accommodations located in historic townhouses and palaces that feel more like staying in a grand residence than a traditional hotel. And if there’s one neighborhood where a visitor is spoiled for choice when it comes to a place to stay, it’s the blocks radiating out from the Place Vendome, in Paris’ First Arrondissement, known for its high-end jewelers and sites like the Palais Garnier and Jardins des Tuileries.

Even if you can’t afford to overnight in one of the luxury hotels here, it’s still worth a walking tour (or to stop in for a meal, a spa treatment or afternoon tea) to catch a glimpse of the remarkable architecture and sumptuous interiors of the six properties listed here.

An institution since 1898, the lavish, opulent Ritz—near the Louvre museum and Tuileries gardens—has maintained its stature as one of Paris's leading hotels, despite a plethora of trendy newcomers. Of course, not everyone can claim the Ritz's history: it was the world's first hotel to have a private bath in every room, and everyone from Edward VII to Coco Chanel has called it home (in Chanel's case, for 37 years). The hotel recently underwent a massive renovation, but Belle Époque touches have remained. Swan-shaped, gold-plated faucets grace the tubs; a surfeit of period Louis XV, Louis XVI, and Empire furniture fills the rooms; and thousands of euros' worth of flowers scent the air each week. Traditional white-glove service, a Roman-style pool ringed with columns, and a Michelin-starred restaurant only add to this lap-of-luxury experience.

Located a stone's throw from the French president's mansion, the Bristol offers up five-star elegance in spacious rooms and suites, decorated with Louis XV and XVI furnishings. It's one of the most iconic and luxurious Right Bank hotels, dating to 1925. It features a restaurant and a brasserie, each decorated with Michelin stars as well as a stellar cocktail bar, making it a hotspot for travelers and locals alike.

French entrepreneur Michel Reybier is responsible for the sumptuous La Réserve Hotel and Apartments, which boasts more suites than rooms for an intimate and elegant Parisian experience. Set back from the Champs Elysées and hidden behind a line of trees, La Réserve is a modern update of a Haussmannian building. Guest quarters are plush but clean-lined, with velvet headboards and jacquard wallpaper. Don't miss the small but decadent spa, whose three treatment rooms are set around a 50-foot-long indoor pool.

This palatial hotel with sexy interiors—a daring design departure from its more traditional neighbors—is just off the Place Vendôme. In addition to typical European delights (Le Spa with Crème de la Mer products, Michelin-starred Pur' restaurant adorned with Viswanadhan ink sketches) Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme offers visitors a perfect place for an evening drink. Le Bar serves craft cocktails in a speakeasy-style setting—the ideal spot to unwind post-sightseeing.

This five star hotel on rue Saint Honoré features 138 rooms and 39 suites decorated with mostly white, contemporary furnishings splashed with touches of color on bedspreads and curtains. It's the epitome of comfort and luxury with an address that can't be beat. Located right near the Louvre and the Place Vendome, the hotel is a base for anyone looking to get into some trouble with their credit card. High-end boutiques like Boucheron, Chanel, and Goyard are all nearby. To refresh after a bit of shopping, the hotel restaurant features food and beverage menus overseen by famed chef Thierry Marx.

Facing the pristine Tuileries Gardens, Le Meurice is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city, and many consider it the most elegant in the world. Part of the Dorchester collection, it mixes Louis XV furnishings with modern touches, including the rejuvenating treatments at the Spa Valmont. Famed chef Alain Ducasse presides over the hotel's two restaurants, ensuring a truly memorable haute cuisine experience. It's deserving of its status as the city's first "palace" hotel.