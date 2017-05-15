What to Do in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro Neighborhood

Nørrebro is one of Copenhagen’s most diverse, dynamic neighborhoods, with a large number of ethnic restaurants and shops, as well as a population of immigrants, artists, writers, musicians and students that have given the area its youthful, creative spirit. Its also become an exciting destination for visitors who want to experience Copenhagen’s ever-growing food scene. An easy afternoon exploring Nørrebro can be had by strolling the shops, cafes and restaurants lining Jægersborggade, a charming street that exemplifies the best of the neighborhood—especially in summer, when merry groups of friends sit outside at sidewalk tables until late into the evening. Here, seven places to start a day or two touring the best of Nørrebro.

Assistens Cemetery

A visit here isn’t as morbid as you might think, and if you’re coming from central Copenhagen, a walk through Assistens Cemetery is the ideal way to arrive at Jægersborggade. The tomb of fairy tale legend Hans Christian Andersen is located here, as well as philosopher, Søren Kierkegaard, amid 60 acres of verdant, leafy parkland.

When touting Copenhagen’s serious caffeine cred, java heads usually cite this cafe, founded by World Barista Champion Klaus Thomsen.The shop serves direct-trade beans from Ethiopia, Bolivia, and Kenya that are hand-roasted on site. Learn DIY techniques during one of its monthly courses.

The wines are organic, vegetables play the dominant role on the menu, and reviewers like to call the place a modern soup kitchen. In other words, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is a hippie hangout, but you'd be wrong—locals flock here from all over town for the rustic food, the self-imported wines, and the chilled out atmosphere. Summer nights here are magic: Grab a seat at one of the communal tables outside and watch the life of lively Jægersborggade unfold with a glass of organic rosé in hand.

Ceramics double as works of art at this shop of Inge Vincent (who also has her workshop on-site). Vincent makes her porcelain bowls, vases, plates and cups by hand—ensuring each piece is one-of-a-kind.

You pour your own wine, the cutlery is cheap, the furniture is secondhand, and the food is inexpensive—but it's all so good that Relæ has been awarded a Michelin star. Created by a former Noma and El Bulli alumnus, this casual restaurant combines a "no muss, no fuss" atmosphere with an ambitious, simple, and organic daily menu—vegetarian if you wish, though order in advance—that is not revealed until you arrive, but plan on artfully plated food, clean ingredients, and innovative technique.

This design collective is comprised of six Danish jewelry designers, who teamed up to open a shop in 2011. Pieces here tend to be modern and graphic, with a youthful spirit and, because everything is handmade, all are original.

An entire restaurant based around porridge may sounds strange, but at this cafe (founded by friends Martin Daniali and Lasse Skjønning Andersen) it works. The menu changes weekly, depending on what’s in season, but may include porridge topped with apple-vanilla compote with skyr (Icelandic yogurt) and granola or a chia-porridge bowl with organic almond milk, roasted coconut flakes, and berries.