The Best Places to Shop in Buenos Aires' Soho Palermo Neighborhood

With its wide, leafy boulevards, its vibrant cafe culture and beautifully-preserved Belle Epoque architecture, Buenos Aires is often referred to as the “Paris of South America.” That’s also a fitting moniker when it comes to the Argentinian capital’s shopping scene, in which you can find everything from fine hand-crafted leather accessories to cutting-edge fashion. And if there’s one neighborhood that epitomizes the best of the Buenos Aires retail world, it’s Palermo Soho, where several young designers have opened boutiques in the past few years. A slow, pleasant afternoon of wandering around the neighborhood without a real plan is always fun, but if you have limited time or want a plan of action, here are six of our favorite spots.

Mariano Toledo

The groovy 60’s come back to life at Mariano Toledo, where pops of neon (like a bright green rug) are set against a white background, creating an almost psychedelic atmosphere. The clothing is also transportive—items like the pleated miniskirts, a long polka-dot dress, green floral tights and buckled patent leather bags—seem to take inspiration from the likes of fashion legends Pierre Cardin and Ossie Clark.1450 Armenia

MU

Housed in a former private residence, stepping into MU feels like a very personal experience, where the owners have carefully selected every item in the store. Over 100 artisans are represented here, whose wares include folk art figures, hand-painted scarves, and dresses enhanced with appliqué flowers. 4791 Gorriti

Las Oreiro

Argentinian actor and singer Natalia Oreiro’s boutique is feminine and edgy all at once. A leopard-print-carpet leads shoppers to a highly curated inventory, including crystal-handled evening bags, smocked sweaters, and clear plastic raincoats bordered with red and white checks (pair it with a matching checkered plastic bucket hat). 4780 Honduras

Nadine Zlotogora

Boho chic defines the aesthetic at this shop, where a high-low combination draws in stylish women from around Buenos Aires. Here, they find items like speckled cotton knit blazers, tiered black dotted dresses (a modern take on a traditional Swiss outfit), but also the shop’s line of high-stop sneakers. 4638 El Salvador

Plaza Serrano

On weekends, this buzzy hippie hangout turns into a vintage shoppers paradise, where everything from jewelry and musical instruments to crafts and decorative objects are available from young, independent artisans. Many of them are welcomed to set up shop in the cafes and restaurants surrounding the square, making an ideal base for an afternoon of eating, drinking, and shopping. At the cross section of Serrano (Jorge Luis Borges) and Honduras

Mercer

This gigantic store carries everything you’d want when shopping for denim, but it’s also worth a stop to check out the interiors. You’ll find jaw-dropping floor-to-ceiling bookcases filled with jeans, wicker ceiling fans and floors covered with a collection of gorgeous Oriental rugs. 4677 El Salvador