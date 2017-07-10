Where to Shop in Ubud, Bali

Although most visitors associate the Indonesian island of Bali with sun, sand, and surf, there’s a whole other world once you travel inland to the lush, tropical-forested region of Ubud. This is Bali’s spiritual center, where there are more temples and religious sites than you could ever hope to see in one go (and it shot to even greater fame after the 2010 release of the film Eat Pray Love, starring Julia Roberts). On the other end of the spectrum, though, Ubud also happens to be a shopper’s paradise, full of not only traditional Balinese crafts, but also creations from expats who’ve opened independent boutiques while making a home here.

Set aside at least a day to explore the commercial side of paradise, and read on to discover a few of our favorite Ubud shopping spots—all conveniently located within walking distance from one another, on or near one of the region’s main drags, Jalan Monkey Forest (named after the nearby nature reserve full of—you guessed it—macaque monkeys).

This small Australian store has two branches in Ubud and sells delicate, ornate silver jewelry. With high quality silver and unique designs, the necklaces, bracelets, and rings from this store will stand the test of time. The range is constantly evolving, with new items arriving regularly, so check back often on your trip.

Ubud Market

Opposite Ubud Palace, this sprawling market sells a range of art pieces as well as well-priced locally made clothing. Pick up a hand-drawn painting of Ubud's famous rice terrace fields or a brightly colored cotton playsuit for the beach—just make sure to barter hard for the price. The market is open daily from 8am to 4pm, but most of the clothing stalls stay open until 6pm. A handful of stalls stay open into the night to pick up foot traffic from late-night bar- and restaurant-goers.

This Australian accessories store has multiple outlets in Bali and a firm following of fashion lovers. Famous for their bright, zany prints, the brand incorporates their patterns in sandals, handbags, and small trinkets. They also stock a wide range of trendy mirrored sunglasses and a small selection of children's accessories, which match the style of the adult products.

Selling a wide range of Balinese clothing and handicrafts, this is the perfect store to pick up good quality mementos of your trip. The traditional Balinese batik pieces, made using melted wax, are a particular highlight. Childrenswear is also available—their palm tree-inspired boy's batik shirt is a top seller. The brand has stores in Ubud, Legian, Kuta, and Nusa Dua.

American owner (and art historian) Susi Johnston and her Italian partner Bruno Piazza make regular treasure-hunting trips through the Southeast Asian outback for one-of-a-kind artifacts—which wind up in their shop. Susi focuses on 18th-century textiles; Bruno on tribal art and ancient jewelry. The result is a gallery that’s chockablock with everything from century-old carved Burmese slingshots to tribal beadwork and basketry from Borneo to barnacle-encrusted, centuries-old Chinese porcelain salvaged from shipwrecks around Indonesia. Macan Tidur’s second gallery is in Seminyak and showcases a collection of textiles and artworks in a series of themed exhibitions.

Where to Stay:

Set in Bali's dazzling green central highlands among 18 acres of gardens, guests enter this breathtaking resort by crossing a dramatic gorge on a solid teak bridge, which offers a panoramic view of the valley. The property has 60 beautifully appointed villas and suites, which all overlook the tranquil Ayung River, organic vegetable gardens, lotus ponds, and small rice paddies. Each villa has a private terrace for soaking up the scenery, along with a plunge pool, and a lounging pavilion. The resort's spa offers destination packages, such as the Rice Bowl Architecture Journey, which includes a guided rice terrace walk, a rice spice spa treatment, and a typical farmer's lunch of Nasi Campur.