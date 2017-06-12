What to Do in Amsterdam’s Nine Streets Neighborhood

The 'negen straatjes' (or nine little streets)—and the central neighborhood immediately surrounding it—are Amsterdam's most-loved shopping areas, full of one-off boutiques and galleries, quirky and cool independent stores, and atmospheric cafes and restaurants—all with a real local flavor. And luckily, they’re all within walking distance of one another. The options are seemingly endless, but the nine spots below are good places to start.

De Bijenkorf

This stylish luxury department store is a real city institution. It features a well curated selection of quality brands in fashion, cosmetics, household items and much more. The fifth floor has a good café with panoramic views of the city and free WiFi - a good spot for lunch.

Fred de la Bretoniere

Dutch designer Fred de la Bretoniere's shoes and bags are good quality (they are still made in Europe, sometimes in the Netherlands), practical and stylish, yet still affordable. Men, women and children are all catered to, and there are two other stores in town besides this one.

Marlies Dekker

Combining style, comfort and sex appeal, it's no wonder Dutch designer Marlies Dekkers' lingerie is so often imitated. Nonetheless, you can get the real deal on sale here, with her new premium couture line that's beautifully crafted and impossible-to-copy. Word to the wise, pieces are sold in limited edition.

Puccini Bomboni

Puccini ranks in National Geographic's list of the world's top ten chocolatiers. The handmade bonbons are perfectly balanced and feature some unusual flavors - try the pepper, thyme or tea. There's a second branch on the Staalstraat.

Frozen Fountain

Amsterdam's best design store, with owner Cok de Rooy's excellent personal selection of the best Dutch and international furniture and home accessories. With plenty of affordable smaller items, this is a great place to stock up on gifts and souvenirs.

Van Ravenstein

Van Ravenstein stocks a well-curated selection of high-end women's fashion, with an emphasis on Belgian designers like Dries Van Noten and Ann Demeulemeester, and on practical clothing that you could wear for work, for example.

Young Designers United

Young Dutch fashion brands are collected under one roof in this store. It's a great place for finding original items at very reasonable prices.

Vinkeles

Located in the heart of Amsterdam, Chef Dennis Kuipers combines traditional and modern French cuisine to great effect in this stylish, Michelin-starred restaurant, featuring a unique signature menu.

Huis Marseille Museum for Photography

A 17th-century merchant's house is now a museum of contemporary photography showcasing a changing but reliably excellent collection.