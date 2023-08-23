These Colorful Glasses Take Me Back to the 2000s Glory of Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire, the quintessential 2000s Disney Channel show, still has a place in my heart. Growing up, Lizzie (Hilary Duff), Miranda (Lalaine), and Gordo (Adam Lamberg) felt like my cool older friends. They even had a special hangout, much like the Friends characters had Central Perk and Frasier’s crew had Café Nervosa. The afterschool hub of Lizzie McGuire was The Digital Bean, perhaps the most aptly-named internet cafe in pop culture history.

The Digital Bean served burgers and fries but was known for its coffeehouse and juice bar vibes. Near the espresso machine and giant coffee mugs were green, yellow, red, and blue cups that Lizzie and friends frequently drank smoothies out of. And maybe I was just feeling nostalgic, but since I needed new glasses, I recently decided it was time to bring some of Lizzie’s fun into my everyday life. I added these colorful cups to my home, and I've never been happier.

US Acrylic Optix Plastic Reusable Drinking Glasses, Set of 8

Amazon

This set of US Acrylic Optix Reusable Drinking Glasses features eight 20-ounce glasses made from BPA-free material. They are break-resistant — which is great because I frequently drop them. And they are dishwasher-safe, which means I can return them to their pristine glory easily. A cup from this set is not heavy to hold but is nicely rounded out by a thicker base. Because they are both cute and practical, I use these cups all the time. I drink ice water from them throughout the day, then I let them fill up with fizz from my nightcap.

But their design is the most important feature for me. They bring back the 2000s glory of Lizzie McGuire (who knew a drinking glass could do such a thing). They have a twist pattern in a variety of jewel tones, a design that is both pleasing to look at and reminds me of ocean waters. I got these cups a couple weeks ago and have already used them over and over again. I can confirm that they’re both stylish and practical.

I love opening my kitchen cabinets and seeing these colors — the purple, deep pink, and two blue shades are probably my favorites. It’s great to have an inexpensive set that is versatile and meets the needs of my household. I’m always trying to stay hydrated throughout the day, and using a pretty drinking glass helps.

In The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Duff’s beloved character sang, “Yesterday my life was duller, now everything’s technicolor.” Lizzie made a great point, and as part of her fan base, I’m so glad to add that technicolor touch to my home. I recommend you do the same. It’s only $19 after all.

