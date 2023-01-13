Lifestyle Kitchen Snag This Set of French Onion Soup Crocks While They’re Still on Sale at Amazon They’re 20% off right now. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When it gets cold outside, there’s one thing I crave above all else: a warming bowl of French onion soup. It’s about as comforting as it gets — you have a rich, savory broth, filled with caramelized onions, all topped off with Gruyère, and a piece of crispy toast on the side. But for me, certain foods deserve a certain level of presentation, and French onion soup is one of those foods. Plus, if you’re not putting it under the broiler to melt the cheese, you're missing out. If you don’t have a set of great oven-safe soup bowls, this would be the time to grab one. Especially since a great set of French onion soup crocks is over 20% off at Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: Lifver Set of 4 French Onion Soup Bowls, $36 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com The Lifver French onion crocks come in a set of four, with each crock measuring about 18 ounces. This is somewhat large for French onion soup, but really, that’s a plus — after all, who doesn’t want more soup? They have a classic design — a rustic two-tone brown and white pattern, as well as a circular base with a handle that makes it easy to place under the broiler and remove without burning yourself. It also includes a lid, which means you don’t have to reach for a storage container if there are any leftovers. These crocks are broiler-safe, which adds to their versatility. While designed for French onion soup, they would also work beautifully for everything from chili to chowder, and even pudding. Best of all, they are easy to clean thanks to a smooth glaze, so you don’t have to worry about overloading on Gruyère and paying the consequences when it’s time to do the dishes. This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Nearly a Year Over 1,100 Amazon shoppers have already given these crocks perfect ratings, thanks to their design, versatility, and how easy they are to clean. One reviewer is obsessed with the handle, writing, “If you’re looking for that nostalgic French onion soup from your favorite restaurant, serve it in these and you’re golden. My favorite part, apart from the lid, is the handle to hold at your perfect angle to spoon out every last drop.” Another reviewer adds that beyond French onion soup, there are many other uses for these. They write, “Love the versatility of these. Have used them as an egg cooker as well as for soup and leftovers. The bottom and handle of the mug stay cool. The little lids are so cute and the mug has a lip which holds the lid and helps prevent spillage.” Whether you’re craving French onion soup (and after reading this, how are you not?) or you’re looking to upgrade your next batch of soup, snap up these crocks while they’re still over 20% off at Amazon. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Food & Wine Testers Say This French Press Makes the Smoothest, Most Flavorful Brew Out There — and It’s 40% Off Right Now Whoa — Amazon Slashed the Price of This Vitamix Blender by $175 Warm Up Even the Most Bitter Winter’s Day with These on-Sale Le Creuset Tea Kettles Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit