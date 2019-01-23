18 Wine Racks We Love From Amazon and Wayfair

Since most of us aren’t lucky enough to have our own wine cellar, we make due with the spaces we have. Wine storage methods are key for the longevity of wine, so give the cornerstone of cooking and entertaining the best treatment possible. Wayfair and Amazon both have great wooden wine racks, wall-mounted wine racks, or storage for 20 bottles or more for the serious collectors and connoisseurs. Ideally, stored wine should be kept at a temperature around 55 degrees-- you can push it up to 68, but lower is better (see: A Wine Cellar Designer’s Secrets). The cool air slows the aging of wine, so you can savor those special bottles in the years to come.

Whether you’ve only got a small amount of countertop to spare or you’re looking for a full wine storage system for your dining area, you can match your home decor with these wine storage rack ideas. Both Wayfair and Amazon have plenty of free shipping options to get it to your door fast and free of extra charges (try Amazon Prime). Read on for some of our favorites, from fewest to most bottle storage space.

Buruis 6 Bottles Metal Wine Holder, $43 at amazon.com

Country Home Wine Shrine – 6 Bottles, $20 at amazon.com

PAG 7 Bottles Countertop Metal Wine Stand, Black, $16 at amazon.com

Butterfly 8 Bottle Tabletop Wine Rack, $38 at wayfair.com

RooLee 8-Bottle Free Standing Countertop Wine Holder, $25 at amazon.com

Elmhurst 9 Bottle Floor-Mounted Wine Rack, $40 (originally $74) at wayfair.com

Wall Series 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack, $42 at wayfair.com

Mcgruder Cross 9 Bottle Tabletop Wine Rack, $71 (originally $107) at wayfair.com

Freestanding 10 Bottle Tabletop Wine Rack, $33 at wayfair.com

Mosa Natural Bamboo 12 Bottle Wine Rack, $21 at amazon.com

Raabe 15 Bottle Floor Wine Bottle Rack, $117 (originally $160) at wayfair.com

Oenophilia Black Pearl Wine Rack - 15 Bottles, $72 at amazon.com

Oenophilia Bali 15 Bottle Table Wine Storage, $120 at amazon.com

Cotgrave 17 Bottle Floor Wine Bottle Rack, $210 (originally $400) at wayfair.com

Medlin 23 Bottle Floor Wine Rack, $82 (originally $90) at wayfair.com

Kirsch 40 Bottle Floor Wine Rack, $175 at wayfair.com

Karnes Redwood 64 Bottle Floor Wine Rack, $300 (originally $345) at wayfair.com

Modular 63 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack, $529 at wayfair.com