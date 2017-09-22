Williams Sonoma Has a Huge Sale on All-Clad Cookware This Weekend

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your pots and pans, this might just be the weekend the do it. Williams Sonoma is having a huge sale on All-Clad cookware through September 25. Just use the code COOK at checkout and you'll save a bundle on some of the best-quality pots and pans out there. The offer also applies to in-store purchases as well, so you can shop whichever way you prefer. And we’re not kidding when we say the savings are big: How does knocking up to 65 percent off sound?

For example, this weekend you can snag the ten-piece d5 Stainless Steel set for $799.95, a huge saving from its usual $1,300 price tag.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

This 15-piece set drops from over two grand to $1,299.95.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

And this NS1 Nonstick Induction set drops from $700 to $499.95.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Don’t worry if you’re not in the market to overhaul your entire pot rack. Even single items included and are going for $55 to $125 off their original prices:

Nonstick Omelette Pan, $99.95 (was $155)

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

4-quart d5 Essential Pan, $149.95 (was $280)

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

6-quart All-in-One Pan, $199.95 (was $320)

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

3-quart Steamer, $199.95 (was $325)

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Additionally, Williams Sonoma has a separate 20-percent-off sale on fry pans using the code FRYPAN. And, of course, you can get free shipping on orders over $49 with the code SHIP4FREE.

So if you've been using the same pans since college, or your cookware is just in dire need of some freshening up check out the entire All-Clad sale over at williams-sonoma.com by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 25 to snag one of these amazing deals.