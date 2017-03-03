Whitney Port's Limited-Edition Tableware Collection Arrives at Target This Month

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Whitney Port made a household name for herself more than ten years ago as a core cast member of MTV's seminal structured reality series The Hills, and later, The City. This spring, Port will find her way back into homes everywhere, this time via Target—and her new disposable tableware collaboration with Cheeky.

"With this collaboration’s launch, I get to share prints that I love with others for something other than fashion, while giving back in the process," said Port. "For me, the collection is the perfect combination of form, function and charity."

Whitney Port launches limited-edition Cheeky tableware collection at Target Courtesy photo

The chic plastic cups, bowls, napkins and paper plates come in white, baby blue, yellow and pink—and are decorated in pastel confetti graphics and floral motifs. They're charming and sunny by design—just like Port and her SoCal roots—and setting your summer table with Port's plates does a whole world of good, way beyond the confines of your dinner soiree.

For every item purchase from the Whitney Port for Cheeky collection—items are priced at $3.59 each and will be available in Target stores and on Target.com from March 26 through May this year—one meal will be donated to someone in need right here in the United States through Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks that provides food to more than 46 million people.